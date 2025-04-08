NAPA, Calif., April 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On May 22, 2025, influential members of the wine and music industries will gather at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone for the T.J. Martell Foundation Napa Best Cellars Dinner, a unique charity auction and dinner that unites these communities in the fight against cancer. The T.J. Martell Foundation funds high-risk, high reward cancer research that helps advance clinical trials and drug discoveries.



Photo caption: Domaine Carneros CEO Remi Cohen and T.J. Martell Board Member Marc Reiter.

The event honors Cristina and Lee Hudson of Hudson Vineyards in the wine industry and Shep Gordon of the music industry. This incredible evening features cuisine prepared by renowned chef Aaron Sanchez along with the culinary team at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. There will be intimate acoustic musical performances by G Love and Donavon Frankenreiter. The auction will feature rare wines, once-in-a-lifetime luxury travel, and exclusive experiences and collectibles in music and wine.

Proceeds from the ticket sales and auction will go to the T.J. Martell Foundation to fund leading NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the United States, focusing on early-stage research conducted by the brightest minds in clinical and translational cancer science, leading to progressive and innovative clinical trials and drug discoveries.

Join This Incredible Event and Make A Difference in the Fight Against Cancer

Tickets are available at: https://25TJMFNapaWine.givesmart.com

About T.J. Martell

T.J. Martell Foundation was founded in 1974 by music industry executive Tony Martell who promised his young son who was dying of cancer that he would raise $1 million for research so other kids with cancer could live longer lives.

The T.J. Martell Foundation mission is to cure cancer by bringing the music community together to fund high-risk, high-reward cancer research that could lead to trailblazing advancements in early detection, screening, and treatments. The money we provide helps advance clinical trials and drug discoveries for various doctors, scientists, and hospitals. Some of the hospitals and clinics supported include the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, City of Hope, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center.

For more information, visit: https://tjmartell.org/

