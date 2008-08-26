NEWS SOURCE: AP Financial Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 26 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AP Financial, also known as American Premier Financial, announced today the opening of their ninth office in San Diego, California. “With the opening of the San Diego office,” Ken C. Perrin, Senior Partner at AP Financial says, “we now have offices on both the east and west coast and are now positioned to grow everywhere in-between.”

AP Financial has grown tremendously since starting the company in 2002. Six years ago American Premier Financial started with just three people. Today AP Financial announced the opening of their ninth office and has grown to have over 200 people affiliated with the company.

“We have an excellent business model that we are very excited to bring to more locations,” Perrin explains. “San Diego is just one office in California that we will expect to be opening.”

The San Diego office will be led by Christina Andrews who originated her career and relocated from Orlando, Florida. Mrs. Andrews has a little over 3 years experience in the financial services industry and is extremely optimistic about leading a division of a multi-million dollar company. Before finding a career with AP Financial, Mrs. Andrews was in the U.S. Navy for 8 years. She also received her Bachelor or Arts in Psychology from the University of California Riverside.

Associates of AP Financial are also registered representatives with and offer securities through InterSecurities, Inc. (ISI), member FINRA, SIPC. ISI, an AEGON company, is a national full service Broker/Dealer offering investment, retirement and insurance products and services. ISI has over $14 billion under management with more than 1,500 Registered Representatives serving clients nationwide.

The staff at AP Financial can provide assistance in an array of areas that range from mutual funds to IRAs and annuities. AP Financial can also help clients with life insurance choices and in providing wealth building strategies.

The company’s web site, APFinancialInc.com, has current market information and summaries for clients to review. It also provides breaking financial news and the top Associated Press headlines and stories.

In addition to the San Diego, California office, American Premier Financial has offices in Colorado, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

Currently, the San Diego office is seeking motivated individuals to advance rapidly through their management trainee program to help further expand the company. Job opportunities are listed on both CareerBuilder.com as well as Monster.com. LD28824-08/08.

For more company information, visit: www.APFinancialInc.com.

All trademarks acknowledged.

News issued by: AP Financial, Inc.

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/08-0520-APfinancial_72dpi.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: (4239) :: 2008-08-0826-003

Original Keywords: AP Financial, Inc., American Premier Financial, San Diego, Ken C. Perrin, Christina Andrews, mutual funds, IRAs and annuities AP Financial, Inc.

NEWS SOURCE: AP Financial Inc. | Published: 2008-08-26 15:03:32

IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ARCHIVAL CONTENT ABOVE: The above archival press release content was issued on behalf of the noted "news source" who provided the content (text and image[s]) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Links may not work if very old; use such with caution. Send2Press does not represent the "news source" in any capacity. For questions about this content contact the company/person mentioned directly. To report fraud or illegal material, or DMCA complaints, please contact Send2Press via our main site (any such complaints must be made in writing, not by phone).