PHOENIX, Ariz. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RECREATE Now LLC is taking applications for its second cohort in Arizona and it’s first cohort in San Francisco, California to help aspiring women entrepreneurs build and launch their idea. Following an expansion into the Bay Area, the Arizona-based organization is aiming to support the underserved market of women over 40 who are transitioning from the corporate world and wanting to start their own business or non-profit without being surrounded by twenty-something tech bros.

Even as millions of women in the U.S. quit their jobs, women over 40 are still an underserved demographic in the entrepreneurship community

Start-up funding for female founders is on the rise for both for-profit and non-profit sectors

The deadline to apply for the Recreate Action Tank is March 1, 2022

Coming from the world of executive coaching and corporate training on Diversity and Inclusion, Recreate Co-founder Melissa Lamson knows how to identify a gap in the market. Even with nearly 40 million people leaving their jobs in 2021 and a clear rise in entrepreneurship, she hasn’t found an accelerator tailored to the uniqueness of women over 40–so she built one.

“I’ve seen so many women hesitate on their own ideas, and not having the guidance they need means those ideas fall by the wayside. We want to give them a chance by surrounding them with extraordinary women who have done it before and who are doing it now,” says Lamson.

With full-day sessions led by big-name entrepreneurs like Heidi Jannenga of WebPT and Courtney Klein co-founder of SEED SPOT, among other talented women, the accelerator aims to nourish the founders with a cohort of talented women building alongside them.

Encouraging this new wave of female founders, the Recreate Action Tank is in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority and has been sponsored by Carvana, Bank 34 and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“We curate the tools, practices, connections, and funding opportunities – everything these women need to give their business idea or non-profit a chance to thrive,” says Lamson, “It’s not just about teaching or lecturing, it’s about taking action with a core community to support you.”

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit https://www.recreateactiontank.org/

News Source: Recreate Now LLC