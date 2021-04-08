SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC) last week issued its annual Call for Funding Request from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. Approximately $100 million will be available for both metro and statewide grants to aid Minnesota habitat restoration, preservation and enhancement.

Requests are due to the LSOHC Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 4 p.m. The funds for approved programs signed into law during the 2022 legislative session will be available Thursday, July 1, 2022.

Since the Outdoor Heritage Fund’s creation in 2008, $1.2 billion in on-the-ground habitat programs has been recommended and over 1 million acres of Minnesota forests, prairies and wetlands have been restored, protected and/or enhanced. The latest set of recommendations for $127.8 million is currently before the Minnesota legislature.

The process is competitive and open to all who wish to apply. “These grants are focused on restoring, protecting and enhancing habitat for fish, game and wildlife,” said Mark Johnson, LSOHC Executive Director. “This beneficially impacts our natural resources of course, but it also enriches the lives of Minnesotans through a healthier, more accessible environment.”

Proposal requirements and terms of funding are outlined in the Call for Funding Request. To view details or learn more, visit: http://www.lsohc.leg.mn/. For answers to specific questions, contact LSOHC Staff: http://www.lsohc.leg.mn/staff.

About Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council is composed of eight citizens and four legislators and makes annual recommendations to the legislature for use of the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Outdoor Heritage Fund is one of four funds established as a result of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment, passed by Minnesota voters in November of 2008. The amendment established a dedicated sales tax increase of three-eighths of 1%. One-third of the dollars raised are deposited in the Outdoor Heritage Fund and expenditures must be used to restore, protect and enhance Minnesota’s wetlands, prairies, forests and habitat for fish, game and wildlife. Current LSOHC members are listed on the LSOHC website members page: http://www.lsohc.leg.mn/Member/index.

