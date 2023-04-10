VIENNA, Va., April 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aravenda Consignment Software, a leader in consignment software solutions, has been selected as a part of the Techstars Oakland powered by JP Morgan program. Techstars is a prestigious accelerator program that receives over 10,000 applications annually and selects only 2-3% of these applicants in various global cohorts. The Techstars Oakland Program is the first for Techstars in the San Francisco Bay area.



Image Caption: ARAVENDA – A Better Way to Resell.

“The Techstars program is more than just a single accelerator; It’s a lifelong affiliation with an organization that supports and encourages innovation in the SaaS space, and we are proud to have been selected,” said Carolyn Thomson, CEO of Aravenda.

This recognition is a significant milestone for Aravenda and validates its innovative approach to consignment software. Resale is approaching $100 billion + in US-based revenue alone and is expected to grow 127% by 2026.

Aravenda’s consignment software feature set has enabled users with vision and passion for resale to create their own Real Real™”, StockX™ or Poshmark™ style resale platform. Unique features like fully integrated inbound shipping, remote item entry, pricing assistance and electronic consignor vendor payout functionality are built into the single-price Aravenda subscription enabling online sales and in-store collaborations.

“We’re allowing customers to create their own resale platforms with an emphasis on e-commerce supporting brick-and-mortar sales. Aravenda consignment software allows clients to scale their businesses faster, giving them a competitive advantage and generating more profit,” said Randy Howard, VP of Operations and Delivery.

In addition to being selected as a Techstars company, Aravenda has continued to receive grant money for improvements and expansion. The International Trade division of Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) awarded Aravenda an export-focused grant to help track their progress toward international growth.

Aravenda, a Shopify Partner since 2018, is committed to fostering partnerships with best-in-class third-party integrations for their clients like Clover and Lightspeed. These programs and awards are critical to Aravenda’s international growth strategy and to those in search of the best consignment software to take local resale and antique businesses globally.

Aravenda’s enterprise product enables resale franchise operators and national charities, such as the Assistance League, to have an Amazon™ type e-commerce platform where people can support the charity from anywhere. Buyers’ orders are fulfilled from multiple locations seamlessly, and local chapters of the charity can maintain a local website for local pick-up. This is a note to Aravenda’s unique ability to manage franchises with individual Tax IDs across multiple locations.

“We are delighted to see the growth of our team and the recognition of our successes by companies and competitive programs such as Techstars. The resale business is recession-proof and gives individuals the opportunity to scale a profitable business with minimal up-front investment. Aravenda is a fit for small resellers to large enterprise companies with multiple locations and franchises who appreciate our one-stop-shop approach to consignment software and resale solution collaborations,” stated Carolyn Thompson, CEO.

More information about Aravenda Consignment Software: https://www.aravenda.com/.

News Source: Aravenda Consignment Software