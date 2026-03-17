LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the first time, journalists and researchers have a searchable directory of over 1,500 of the world’s knowledge repositories. The new publication is from Newsjunkie.net, the data-journalism resource known for its “Who’s Behind the News” reporting. Guide to Public Archives II, a fully revised and expanded directory of the world’s artifact and document repositories, is designed to help journalists and scholars quickly and easily locate essential research materials.



Image caption: Interactive mapping tool from Guide to Public Archives © Newsjunkie.net.

The updated guide now includes a full representation of essential archives from major institutions such as the Library of Congress and the Vatican Apostolic Archive to regional and specialized collections devoted to particular communities, disciplines, and eras, such as the Timorese Resistance Archive. Each entry has been significantly expanded, with richer descriptions, improved structure, and more detailed information on collections, access policies, and contact points.

The Guide to Public Archives II has never been more necessary. It arrives at a moment of heightened urgency around the preservation of public records. As federal agencies remove datasets, government websites are compromised by misinformation, and historical records whitewashed, archivists, researchers, and journalists need a destination untarnished by ideology. The Guide to Public Archives II is a permanent, free reference to the world’s institutions that hold the record of human activity not altered by prejudice or partisanship.

“In the 20th century, the world put its history into archives, libraries, and museums. In the 21st, the collections are being fully digitized, and while this benefits researchers immensely, information on collections is hard to find,” said Gordon Whiting, publisher of Newsjunkie. “The Guide to Public Archives solves that problem. For example, a journalist researching colonial-era Indonesia can see a description of the collections held at the Nationaal Archief in The Netherlands, which hold exactly the records they need, and how to access them.”

Whiting added, “Institutional archives preserve everything from ancient census records and scientific observations to modern newspapers, photographs, and government documents. Our goal was to develop a navigation tool that allows these wonderful materials to be easily found.”

Newsjunkie’s Guide to Public Archives II helps match researchers to specialized repositories that serve not just as custodians of historical materials, but as active centers of documentation, interpretation, and collaboration. Many archives also function as applied research centers. India’s Archives and Research Centre for Ethnomusicology, in Gurugram, produces original field documentation on regional forms of folk music, in addition to managing a collection of historic recordings.

Contributor Dr. Amy Catlin-Jairazbhoy of UCLA notes, “It’s a collaborative educational institution working with local and foreign scholars. I find it very unusual. It’s an applied approach to archiving.”

Future updates will add new search and filtering tools. “The scale of these collections can be overwhelming,” Whiting added. “But they’re critically important. These collections belong to everyone. We’re making every archive discoverable.”

The Guide to Public Archives II is available free of charge at https://www.newsjunkie.net/article/introducing-guide-to-public-archives

The interactive Global Archive Map is at https://www.newsjunkie.net/archive-map

Additional information about Newsjunkie’s research and journalism resources can be found at https://www.newsjunkie.net/.

About Newsjunkie:

Newsjunkie.net is an independent journalism resource and database operating under the mission “Who’s behind the News?” The site tracks news organizations, media ownership networks, funding sources, broadcasts, journalism schools, and the key people behind media. It’s a free site, without advertising or a paywall. Its Prairie Fire project covers the data-rescue movement, tracking government erasures of public scientific records, and the organizations working to preserve them. Newsjunkie.net is published by Dharma Road, Inc., Los Angeles.

Media Only Contact:

Peter Landau / Newsjunkie.net

(424) 256-2902

peter@newsjunkie.net

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Image caption: Interactive mapping tool from Guide to Public Archives © Newsjunkie.net

News Source: Newsjunkie