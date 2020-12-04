MESA, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GCON, Inc. the construction management company leading Mesa Hangar, a major addition to Falcon Field Airport, announces enhanced safety measures as part of a proactive approach to on-site Health and Safety. These measures are key to keeping construction professionals healthy and working during the COVID-19 pandemic.



PHOTO CAPTION: Construction of Mesa Hangar at Falcon Field Airport.

Since the official mandate in early March, weekly group calls have been established to review site practices, discuss issues, and overcome concerns to implement new systems and practices that will likely remain new industry standards:

Weekly analysis of jobsite to create custom social distancing plans that include staff monitoring systems to limit the flow of workers in potentially crowded areas.

Third party services hired to set up wash stations and regularly disinfect the site.

New COVID-19-specific site safety manuals with modeled practices from CDC recommendations are used to train subcontractors and trade partners.

Routine monitoring processes for spotting symptoms of the virus are in place along with measures of caution to stay home for those with COVID-19 exposure.

Personal Protective Equipment, such as gloves, safety glasses and masks, worn full-time by all jobsite personnel.

The washing of tools prior to beginning on-site work and at shift-end as part of daily start-up and closing protocols.

“Our efficiencies have changed dramatically and it’s something we all work together on. Our subcontractors and trade partners can’t just show up anymore. They have to self-monitor and check for symptoms, follow dedicated entry and exit routes, and utilize washing stations regularly,” says Mick Marden, Vice President of Operations for GCON, Inc. “A marker of distinction for each construction site is the guidelines that display even before entering.”

With an average of 75 professionals on site each day, many of these measures were taken even before the mandate and enhanced later in an effort to maintain a proactive approach to the needs of a new construction environment.

“Our approach is bigger than the job site. We’re considering families, the comfortability of the spouse, and the overall community,” says Marden.

The game changer is that the job site is squeaky clean. Though in stark contrast to how the public may picture an active construction site, those at the forefront understand the imperative to create an environment that workers can confidently continue in as the industry continues to evolve.

About GCON, Inc.

GCON is a dynamic, full-service construction management company serving a diverse portfolio of clients across the US, including high-tech/mission critical to healthcare, education, office, industrial, retail, multi-family, and more.

