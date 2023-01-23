ARLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the United States premiere a composition written in 1781 by Marianna Martines, a student of Franz Joseph Haydn. Martines work is the overture to her oratorio “Isacco.” This edition by the Philharmonic Orchestra’s Music Director Orlando Cela aims to preserve as much as possible the intentions of the composer, and show the mastery of Martines.



Photo Caption: 2022 Philharmonic Society of Arlington’s Young Artist Competition Winner, cellist Elena Ariza.

Martines was born in Vienna in 1744, in a building where luminary artists resided – Nicola Porpora and Franz Joseph Haydn, for example – above the chambers of the Esterhazy dowager princess. The poet Metastasio lived with Martines’ family since 1734, and he helped to connect Martines to these artists, and more. By age ten, Martines was performing for the Imperial court, either singing or playing her compositions, which showed amazing prowess in her writing and her singing, since these compositions were not easy. She was the first woman to be inducted into the Accademia Filarmonica di Bologna, and became a very popular musician in her day, being compared to CPE Bach on her harpsichord playing, and possibly having influenced the then 12 y.o. Mozart’s Mass KV. 139.



Image Caption: Marianna Martines.

The overture to be performed will open the Philharmonic Society of Arlington’s Mid-Winter Concert entitled “It’s All About Papa,” since all the works are written by or influenced by “Papa” Franz Joseph Haydn. The rest of the program will include Johannes Brahms’ “Variations on a Theme by Haydn,” and Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D, featuring the 2022 Philharmonic Society of Arlington’s Young Artist Competition Winner, cellist Elena Ariza.

Schedule:

The concert will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m. at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist, 630 Mass. Ave, Arlington, MA, led by Cela.

Tickets will be on sale at the door:

$20 General Admission, $15 Students/Seniors, $5 Children 17 & Under. Wheelchair Accessible. Masking required to attend.

About The Philharmonic Society of Arlington:

The Philharmonic Society of Arlington, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community organization incorporating The Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra, The Arlington-Belmont Chorale, and The Arlington-Belmont Chamber Chorus.

For more information, visit https://psarlington.org/.

