The program includes a $100 donation by ARMCO to a registered charity of each employee’s choosing in addition to corporate matching. To date, ARMCO and its employees have contributed to nearly two dozen different charitable organizations addressing issues related to COVID-19 and racial inequality resulting in a 135% increase compared to 2019.

“Support has always been one of ARMCO’s core values, but this concept has taken on elevated importance and meaning right now,” said ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier. “We reopened the program for the year during the pandemic, and in the midst of that, we sadly experienced yet another act of police brutality. There is no better time to focus on charitable organizations assisting with positive change in the world.”

Launched in 2018, ARMCO CARES is a philanthropic initiative established by ACES Risk Management to enable employees to share in the firm’s success by contributing financially to the charities and causes close to their hearts. The program offers a dollar-for-dollar match of employee donations to a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization of the employee’s choice and also supports employees’ wellness and community involvement programs.

To learn more about ARMCO CARES and see how ARMCO employees are contributing to their communities and promoting positive change, visit https://www.armco.us/company/armco-cares.

