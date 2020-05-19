DENVER, Colo., May 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the lending industry, announced several major enhancements to its ACES Audit Technology platform to aid lenders’ loan defect categorization and post-closing quality control efforts.



“Loan quality is a moving target, and to ensure our clients are always hitting the mark, ARMCO is continually refining ACES as users’ needs and regulatory directives change,” ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “This recent slate of system updates is further evidence of our commitment to customer satisfaction, user choice and industry partnerships with best-of-breed providers that support our clients’ loan quality initiatives.”

Included in the enhancements are additions to the suite of integrated third-party verification providers available within ACES. Users can now order, track and receive credit reports from Data Facts and field reviews from Service1st without leaving the ACES system, which streamlines the quality control audit process and eliminates the unnecessary, time-consuming and error-prone task of rekeying data.

“Data Facts is hyper-focused on helping lenders address fraud and compliance, which makes our partnership with ARMCO such a natural fit,” said Lisa May, senior vice president of strategic solutions at Data Facts. “Not only is this integration a win-win for our mutual customers, but it also provides all ACES users with a choice for credit reporting services, and we look forward to delivering to ACES users the same high-touch, high-level customer service that our existing clients have come to expect from Data Facts.”

“Many appraisal management companies list appraisal reviews as product offerings, but, in reality, this often takes a back seat to their main business of origination appraisals. That is not the case for Service 1st,” said Joe Chappell, executive vice president and business leader for partner integrations at Covius, which owns Service1st. “We have a 25-year track-record of providing appraisal reviews to the QC community and are known for our service, the quality of our valuations, our commitment to communications and our competitive pricing. Our integration with ARMCO brings together two of the industry’s leading QC service providers to accelerate the overall appraisal review process, create greater efficiencies for our joint clients and reduce the risk of human error.”

In addition to expanding users’ options for third-party verification providers, ARMCO also announced its updates to the loan defect taxonomies for Fannie Mae and FHA included within ACES. These updates reflect the changes announced by Fannie Mae in late Q3 2019 and FHA in early Q1 2020 and were made available to ACES users in December 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

“The loan defect taxonomies established by Fannie Mae and FHA enable lenders to standardize their categorization of loan defects, which, in turn, helps facilitate historical trending and benchmarking activities so that lenders have a more fulsome understanding of their loan quality both over time and as compared to their peers,” said Gauthier. “As a best practice, the ACES software is updated immediately with these changes to ensure our clients are compliant and utilizing the latest standard from their prudential regulators to effectively manage their loan quality and risk.”

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts’ full-circle portfolio of solutions has helped lending professionals make sound lending decisions and maximize efficiencies. Employees are 100% U.S. based and data is never off-shored. By utilizing innovative technology, seamless LOS integrations, and their ability to create customized, flexible solutions, they help clients close more loans faster and easier. Data Facts is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a 100% woman-owned business. To read more about Data Facts, visit their website at https://www.datafacts.com.

About Service1st

Service1st, a Covius solution, provides technology-enabled appraisal risk management solutions and specializes in quality control providers. Service1st also delivers risk management solutions for residential and commercial mortgage origination, servicing, default, REO and due diligence. Covius is a trusted provider of services, insight and technology to leading financial companies. Covius’ technology-enabled solutions deliver operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower compliant decisions and borrower interactions.

Covius businesses are recognized leaders in credit and verification services, HOA and tax tracking, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, compliant document services, comprehensive settlement services, lien and title curative solutions, REO asset management and auction services, capital markets due diligence and oversight as well as rapid-development, customizable cloud-based business process solutions. The company was named a 2020 HousingWire Tech100 winner. For more information about the company and its services, visit https://covius.com.

About ARMCO

ACES Risk Management (ARMCO) is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. More than half of the top 25 mortgage lenders, a third of the top 150 lenders and servicers and two of the top five U.S. commercial banks rely on ACES Audit Technology™ to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs. Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ARMCO clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment.

For more information, visit https://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

