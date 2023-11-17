NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nowadays, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is gaining widespread attention across various fields, especially in data recovery. Compared to traditional data recovery solutions, AI-powered data recovery not only achieves initial automation but also excels in terms of speed, accuracy, and adaptability. In this industry revolution, Tenorshare 4DDiG stands out as a distinguished representative of AI data recovery technology.



Image Caption: A.I. and Data Recovery: Tenorshare 4DDiG.

HOW IS AI BEING USED IN DATA RECOVERY?

Adapting to the New Era

With the advent of the big data era, traditional data recovery methods can no longer adapt to current changes. Conversely, AI data recovery not only efficiently analyzes vast amounts of data but also comprehensively handles various data formats, including text, images, and videos. This perfectly meets the new era’s needs for data diversity, large capacity, and rapid analysis.

Preventing Potential Data Loss

Hardware failures are one of the most common reasons for data loss. However, by monitoring system behavior, artificial intelligence can send users warning messages in advance when a storage devices is on the verge of failure. In the near future, it can even automatically back up your files to cloud storage before any data loss occurs.

“4DDiG has astutely recognized the impact of these changes on the data recovery industry. Embracing the spirit of innovation, we have integrated Artificial Intelligence technology into 4DDiG data recovery,” says the spokesperson of 4DDiG. “While AI in data recovery is still in its early stages of development, we are optimistic about the prospects it holds.”

What’s Different about 4DDiG Data Recovery?

Tenorshare 4DDiG ingeniously integrates cutting-edge AI technology, making data recovery more intelligent and efficient. Here are some of its key features:

Impressive Success Rate : The most compelling advantage of Tenorshare 4DDiG is its high success rate. Through different algorithms, artificial intelligence can locate the exact sectors where lost or corrupted data resides in the blink of an eye.

: The most compelling advantage of Tenorshare 4DDiG is its high success rate. Through different algorithms, artificial intelligence can locate the exact sectors where lost or corrupted data resides in the blink of an eye. Broad Compatibility : 4DDiG is capable of recovering data from over 2000 storage devices, including PCs/laptops, external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards, digital cameras, etc.

: 4DDiG is capable of recovering data from over 2000 storage devices, including PCs/laptops, external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards, digital cameras, etc. Applicable to Various Scenarios : Whether data loss occurs due to virus attacks, accidental deletion, or system crashes, 4DDiG will provide you with an excellent data recovery experience.

: Whether data loss occurs due to virus attacks, accidental deletion, or system crashes, 4DDiG will provide you with an excellent data recovery experience. Streamlined Data Recovery Process: Without the need for excessive manual intervention, 4DDiG has achieved preliminary automation in data recovery. Even if you’re a computer novice, you can recover lost data in just three simple steps.

About 4DdiG:

4DDiG is introduced as a renowned software provider with a decade of experience, placing a strong focus on innovation and user satisfaction. Currently, 4DDiG is dedicated to the application of artificial intelligence, aiming to address the evolving needs of the digital landscape. In addition to 4DDiG data recovery, 4DDiG also offers a variety of solutions, including corrupted file repair, AI video/photo enhancement, disk management,Windows startup problem repair and more.

