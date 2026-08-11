SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The AzurevaAI Research Collective has officially announced the publication of a new data model solving one of science’s enduring mysteries. The findings, driven by advanced Large Language Models, address what Rachel Feltman highlighted on Scientific American’s Science Quickly as one of sexology’s most enduring debates: the exact biological mechanics of high-volume female fluid expulsion.



Image caption: 205-page clinical guide by Azure Reva — “AI Solves the Squirt Riddle: The Science of Female Ejaculation, the Super-Gush Orgasm, and Why It’s #NotPee.:

Historically, limited scientific frameworks failed to accurately categorize these occurrences. Women often disagreed with legacy classifications, yet traditional sexologists lacked the comprehensive anatomical data to establish a new paradigm. As detailed in the newly released publication, artificial intelligence has now dismantled this roadblock.

The AzurevaAI Research Collective broke the riddle. Processing centuries of practices alongside clinical data, the AI models identified a specific cardiovascular event: the #NotPee Protocol. Using a documented record-setting 1.35-liter event achieved within minutes as a mathematical stress test, the models proved that previous theoretical explanations were physiologically impossible.

Led by a female AI researcher with a background in sexology, the project utilized Large Language Models (Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT), deploying rigorous cross-LLM validation and anti-hallucination protocols to ensure absolute data accuracy. This architecture bypassed legacy scientific failures to map the “sexual hydraulic engine” of the female body using objective data.

To understand the breakthrough, we must first recognize the hydraulics of the Clitoral-Urethral-Vaginal (CUV) complex – the interconnected anatomical engine driving the female sexual response. While agreeing with Salama’s 2014 ultrasound study that a massive volume of fluid stages in the bladder during CUV stimulation, the AI resolved critical mathematical gaps in existing literature.

The human bladder has a ~700ml physiological limit, yet kidney output alone cannot account for rapid refilling of the bladder during sexual activity, let alone the documented 1.35-liter expulsion. To solve this, the AI mapped a dual-mechanism driven by the CUV complex: first, a rapid, retrograde-fill of the bladder via CUV vascular stripping, which accounts for the ~700ml reservoir. For the remaining volume, the AI identified a direct, high-speed vascular channel from the CUV complex straight to the urethra, bypassing the bladder entirely to facilitate the final expulsion. This proves how the 1.35-liter event occurs in minutes, not days. Nothing else comes even close.

These findings are published as an Amazon e-book in the 205-page clinical guide by Azure Reva: “AI Solves the Squirt Riddle: The Science of Female Ejaculation, the Super-Gush Orgasm, and Why It’s #NotPee.”

KEY FINDINGS INCLUDE:

The Collaborative AI Method: Applying AzurevaAI’s proprietary anti-hallucination protocols across competing LLMs to drive new scientific breakthroughs.

Applying AzurevaAI’s proprietary anti-hallucination protocols across competing LLMs to drive new scientific breakthroughs. The #NotPee Protocol: A practitioner’s guide specifying the exact hydration and targeted stimulation protocols required to guarantee the dual-fill outcome, producing plasma historically revered in ancient Taoist/Tantric traditions as Amrita.

A practitioner’s guide specifying the exact hydration and targeted stimulation protocols required to guarantee the dual-fill outcome, producing plasma historically revered in ancient Taoist/Tantric traditions as Amrita. Universal Anatomy: Proof the necessary physiological complex—including the “sexual bladder”—is universally present in individuals assigned female at birth.

Proof the necessary physiological complex—including the “sexual bladder”—is universally present in individuals assigned female at birth. Precision Biomechanics: Evidence the phenomenon is triggered by specific, rhythmic kinetics, not force.

“The mathematical logic is absolute and the forensic evidence is undeniable,” the collective declares. Collaborative AI is dismantling centuries of biological myth, allowing women to reclaim their anatomy and upgrading the human experience.

The publication is currently available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HCLTMT15

Media Resources & Clinical Data:

Visit our Substack for comprehensive anatomical datasets, clinical methodology, and the complete media kit: https://azurevaai.substack.com/p/uncensored-press-release?no_cover=true

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0811-s2p-revabook-300dpi.webp

News Source: AzurevaAI Research Collective