SURREY, U.K., July 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chainmaker Press novel “Artificial Wisdom” (ISBN 978-1739434366) is selling out internationally. Originally released in the UK, “Artificial Wisdom” by Thomas R. Weaver recently celebrated its US debut this spring. The third print has once again sold out with a fourth print on the way. The Amazon bestselling novel is topping charts for the publisher after significant interest on TikTok, and has over 1.1K reviews on Goodreads.



Image caption: “Artificial Wisdom” by Thomas R. Weaver.

Artificial Wisdom is a science fiction thriller set in the not-so-distant future of 2050. A heat wave has killed 400 million people in the Persian Gulf. But was the disaster natural? Or was it genocide? While a former US President campaigns against the world’s first AI politician, someone is trying to sway the outcome of the election. Journalist Marcus Tully must convince the world to face the truth and make hard choices about the future of the species. But will humanity ultimately choose salvation over freedom, whatever the cost?

Foreword called the novel, “a timely science fiction novel in which the truth is difficult to find and easy to manipulate.”



Image caption: Author Thomas R. Weaver.

Lovereading called the writing “clipped, to the point, and immediately arresting — this takes a page-turning murder mystery into fresh territory, with a future-world fans of political sci-fi will be totally drawn into, and of-the-moment ethical issues everyone can relate to.”

Best Thriller Books called the book a “jaw-dropping debut that feels like a blaring wake-up call – thinking of the future as Weaver writes it fills me with awe as much as dread.”

Exciting new titles under the Chainmaker Press label on their way in the near future. The fourth print of “Artificial Wisdom” will be available where all books are sold.

