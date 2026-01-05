CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ascribe, a leading provider of real estate valuation and inspection services, has appointed Craig Bennett as chief executive officer to lead the company in its next phase of growth. Bennett brings nearly 15 years of senior-level experience in financial services to his post which includes 5 years at StoicLane, Ascribe’s parent company.



Image caption: Craig Bennett was recently appointed CEO of Ascribe, a leading real estate valuation provider.

Bennett’s leadership will focus on strengthening Ascribe’s technology-driven platform, enhancing service delivery, and expanding the company’s national footprint to better support clients across mortgage origination, servicing, and default markets.

“Craig’s expertise and strong track record of growth make him exceptionally well suited to guide Ascribe through its next phase of growth,” said Jake Nice, former CEO and now Chairman, “His operational expertise and deep understanding of technology-enabled services will serve our clients and partners by further raising the bar for accuracy, compliance, and efficiency. This is an exciting new chapter for Ascribe.”

Prior to his role with Ascribe, Bennett was VP – head of technology for StoicLane. Before joining the StoicLane family of companies, he held senior positions with Enova Financial and fintechs Amount and Avant. His career also comprises close to two decades of leadership in technology, product innovation, and operational leadership.

At StoicLane, Bennett worked closely with Ascribe’s former CEO Jake Nice, and was instrumental in building the company’s strong foundation and culture of client service. As Nice transitions his focus to broader initiatives within StoicLane, Bennett will further Nice’s efforts in advancing innovation, deepening client partnerships, and building a scalable operational infrastructure for long-term success.

“I’m honored to join Ascribe at such an important moment,” said Bennett. “The valuation and property services industry is becoming increasingly complex, and clients need partners who deliver accuracy, speed & compliance. Ascribe has the scale, talent, and technology to meet that challenge. I look forward to working with our teams to expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

About Ascribe

Built from six industry leaders in the real estate valuation and inspection segments, Ascribe provides residential and commercial valuation, evaluation, and inspection solutions for mortgage lenders and servicers doing business in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company’s flexible technology-enabled platform enables a fully customizable process to each of its clients, while delivering fast, compliant, and reliable results. The company’s rigorous compliance standards, disciplined vendor oversight, and a culture of responsiveness have made Ascribe a trusted partner to lenders, servicers, financial institutions, and real estate stakeholders nationwide. Based in Chicago, Ascribe is part of StoicLane, an investment platform focused on real estate, mortgage, and insurance services. Learn more at https://www.ascribeval.com/.

