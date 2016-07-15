EL PASO, Texas, July 15, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rejuvatek Medical Inc. officially announces the Tatt2Away® (www.tatt2away.com) non-laser tattoo removal system is now available for the first time in the greater El Paso area with Aspired Vision Studio’s Mike Alqasimmi. The El Paso location has come on board to offer to all its clientele certified tattoo removal as a Tatt2Away Studio Center in the state. Bringing into their high quality of service and products, the all-natural system.



The co-founder of the first annual Star City Tattoo and Arts Expo that was held this last March at the Convention Center in Fort Bliss Mike Alqasimmi commented, “We always look to be on the cutting edge of what is available in tattooing, and we did that with the first expo on a base showcasing the talents of the nationally, and world re-known artists in a family oriented environment.” Getting to the Western Texas tattoo public the latest innovations is what Mike does best.

The best way to maintain that reputation for tattooing greatness and if the highest standards in the industry is to always be on the lookout for what is new to the industry and that stands up to the test of time. Recently a system of actually drawing out any color of ink or pigment, no matter the color, through an all-natural process has been developed revolutionizing tattoo removal and has quickly become the new standard of care. This system, called Tatt2Away® is sweeping the tattoo nation and Aspired Vision Studio is now offering that to their valued clientele.

“As a trained technician with Tatt2Away,” Mike concluded, “We can now offer to our customers the most unique and best way to get the unlimited options for taking care of their unwanted tattoos.” As a Tatt2Away Studio Center Aspired Vision Studio can now partially or fully remove that old, faded or just plain unwanted tattoo of yours in El Paso, Texas. They are now scheduling free consultations on how you can best remove that unwanted tattoo you may have through the DEScoverup™ process.

More information: http://www.tatt2away.com/.

Rejuvatek Medical is placing around the nation Tatt2Away systems offering a limited exclusivity to those tattoo studios that see the opportunity first and act on it. For more information, go to http://studios.tatt2away.com or contact Rejuvatek Medical, Inc. at 855-252-2929 or submit a request form from the web site.

Twitter: @tatt2away

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Tatt2AwayInc.

