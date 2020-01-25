ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents Georgia’s best custom masterpiece estate offered for $15.5 Million. For the epitome of sprawling sophistication, indulgent luxury, and decadent opulence there is none that rival this exceptional Atlanta estate. Ensconced at the heart of 446 rolling emerald green acres, this serene sanctuary, renowned as Georgia’s most prized property, boasts all the trimmings you’d expect from such a sumptuous offering. Showcased by a 10,000 square foot exquisite and expertly customized home, three caretaker residences, and a one-of-a-kind 40,000 square foot “car barn,” there is simply nothing which can compare to this exceedingly rare, magnificent masterpiece and its majestic surrounds.



Perfectly positioned just one hour north of Buckhead Atlanta, a stone fence marks the auspicious entry before unveiling a winding driveway which curls its way past manicured lawns and mature trees to where the grand main residence awaits. A meandering river, complemented by gentle waterfalls and a 6-acre lake surrounds this landmark abode, while inviting walkways dotted with intriguing sculptures and a charming covered bridge, will also tempt you to explore the outdoors.

It won’t be long until you’re drawn towards the stately residence highlighted by an incredibly ornate and intricately carved front door imported from Santa Fe which sets the tone of unrivalled grandeur. Marvel at the views which beckon from every room, along with the flawless finishes throughout – created from only the finest materials. The main level living space exudes a regal splendor, where a stone fireplace and rows of oversized picture windows draws attention to the lofty ceiling height, also echoed in the foyer. A family room oozes cozy appeal and there is a richly wood-paneled billiards and bar room plus a great room off the gourmet kitchen. Infused with a sense of refined country charm, this well-equipped space is designed for culinary delights which can be enjoyed in the distinguished dining room adorned with a glittering Baccarat Chandelier.

The bedrooms have also been carefully cultivated to honor the classic, enduring beauty of this home. The main level master suite, which opens up to the patio, is balanced by a lavish en-suite and a double-sided fireplace that leads through to a graceful sitting room. A sweeping staircase, set under a ceiling created from 100-year-old reclaimed wood beams, delivers you to the next level where four elegant bedroom suites await, including a second master suite.

An expansive 6,000 square feet of covered patios with slate floors wraps itself around three sides of the main residence, where you can sit back and bask in the spectacular handiwork of mother nature and be spellbound by the hypnotic rhythm of soothing waterfalls and rivers.

The shining standout of this enviable offering is the 40,000 square foot ‘car barn’. This converted equestrian center proudly hosts a car collection of over 70 vehicles, as well as a stunning office, a 1900’s-style saloon, replicas of a period gas station, dealership façade, barber shop, soda shop as well as a movie theater ticket booth and marquee.

Along with the replica of a mahogany bar from a historic hotel in New Mexico, reclaimed beams, wide plank floors and library – the property also boasts a unique red slate roof, specifically selected to enhance the custom doors.

Situated an hour north of exclusive Buckhead, and a short drive from Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, this is the lifestyle many aspire to, but few are privileged enough to enjoy.

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta’s top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years. In 2019, Debra had a record-breaking year selling $42 million in 18 closed transactions representing both luxury buyers and sellers. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance year over year serving her extensive clientele network which includes the music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Debra is the exclusive ‘News Partner Realtor’ for the Atlanta real estate market, which uniquely differentiates herself as a leader in utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client’s homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb photography and video production. She is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in the real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

