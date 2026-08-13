ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta Youth Services is accepting referrals for Georgia’s Autism Respite Care Services program, a new program providing in-home respite to eligible foster and adoptive families caring for children with autism in Metro Atlanta. Clinical Director Jessica T. Moore brings both professional expertise and personal experience with caregiver disruption to the organization’s work supporting stable homes.



Image caption: Jessica T. Moore, Clinical Director of Atlanta Youth Services (left), with Barbara Vann (right) at an Atlanta Youth Services community event.

After losing her mother at 13, Moore experienced firsthand how the loss of a primary caregiver can disrupt a child’s sense of safety, stability and belonging. Her grandmother assumed her care, but passed away soon after, leaving Moore to face another painful transition during adolescence.

Those experiences shaped both her personal journey and her professional mission. Today, Moore is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, the mother of a child with autism and the Clinical Director of Atlanta Youth Services. Through the organization, she is helping foster and adoptive families caring for children with autism access specialized in-home respite services across Metro Atlanta.

“I know what it feels like for home to suddenly become uncertain after losing a caregiver,” Moore said. “My experiences taught me that children need more than a place to live. They need stability, consistency and caregivers who have the support necessary to keep showing up for them.”

For Moore, respite care is not simply time away for a caregiver. It can be part of the support system that helps a family remain steady during demanding seasons. When respite is delivered in the home, a child can stay in a familiar environment while the caregiver receives time to rest, manage other responsibilities or attend to the needs of the household.

TURNING LIVED EXPERIENCE INTO FAMILY SUPPORT

Atlanta Youth Services is providing services through Georgia’s Autism Respite Care Services (ARCS), an initiative of the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family & Children Services. The program is designed for eligible children and young adults with autism, ages 2 through 21, who are in foster care or have been adopted. Services are funded by DFCS and available at no cost to eligible families.

Through ARCS, families may receive flexible, in-home respite based on the child’s authorized service plan and the family’s needs. Support may be scheduled during the day, evening or overnight, including emergency respite needs. Trained providers can engage children in developmentally appropriate activities, help maintain routines, provide positive behavioral support and offer attentive safety supervision while caregivers take a needed break.

“Caregivers are often expected to carry an extraordinary amount of responsibility without enough relief,” Moore said. “As the mother of a child with autism, I understand how important it is to have support that respects the child’s routines, needs and sense of security. Respite should strengthen the home, not create another disruption.”

Moore’s professional background allows her to approach the work from multiple perspectives: as someone who experienced caregiver loss, as a parent and as a clinical social worker. That combination has shaped Atlanta Youth Services’ emphasis on dependable providers, clear expectations, child-centered activities and communication with families.

HELPING CAREGIVERS SUSTAIN STABLE HOMES

The need for respite can be especially significant for foster and adoptive caregivers supporting a child with autism. Families may be balancing appointments, school needs, behavioral challenges, sensory needs and the effects of earlier trauma or disrupted caregiving. Consistent respite can give caregivers room to recover and continue providing the patient, responsive care children need.

“My story is one reason this work is so personal,” Moore said. “I cannot change the caregiver losses I experienced, but I can use what I learned to help other children experience greater consistency and remind caregivers that there are people here to support them. Support can be one of the things that helps a family remain strong.”

Atlanta Youth Services is accepting referrals from caregivers, case managers and community partners serving potentially eligible children in Metro Atlanta. Eligibility and authorization are confirmed through the applicable DFCS referral process before services begin.

To refer a child or learn more, visit https://atlantayouthservices.com/.

ABOUT ATLANTA YOUTH SERVICES

Atlanta Youth Services provides trauma-informed child- and family-centered services designed to strengthen families and improve outcomes for youth. Its work is guided by the belief that supporting caregivers is an essential part of supporting children. Atlanta Youth Services serves Metro Atlanta under the mission, “Empowering Youth. Strengthening Families.” For more information, visit https://atlantayouthservices.com/.

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News Source: Atlanta Youth Services