VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC (Atlantic Bay) is proud to announce it has been recognized among Hampton Roads’ Top Workplaces by the Virginian-Pilot. The annual recognition honors employers that create exceptional workplace experiences, with recipients determined through confidential employee survey feedback. This marks Atlantic Bay’s fourth consecutive year on the Hampton Roads Top Workplaces list, following appearances in 2023, 2024 and 2025.



Image caption: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group logo.

The Top Workplaces survey asked employees to rate their workplace experience across topics including leadership, communication, employee well-being, opportunities for professional development and confidence in the company’s direction. They also shared whether they feel valued and supported by their managers. Atlantic Bay’s workplace experience score reached 92%, up seven points from last year, with two-thirds of employees taking part.

“A great workplace isn’t something you can claim, it’s something your people have to experience every day,” said Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group Founder and CEO Brian Holland. “This recognition means a lot because it comes directly from our team. It reinforces that we continue to foster the kind of culture where people feel supported, challenged and genuinely happy coming to work. To receive this recognition in the community where Atlantic Bay was founded makes it even more meaningful. Our people are truly the difference. They make Atlantic Bay the special place it continues to be.”

Since 1996, Atlantic Bay has built its workplace around the belief that investing in people creates better outcomes for customers and communities alike, a philosophy the company sums up as “lending peace of mind.” Employees are encouraged to expand their skills, pursue leadership opportunities and build long-term careers in an environment that values collaboration, continuous learning and accessible leadership.

Hampton Roads remains central to Atlantic Bay’s identity. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, the company serves local homebuyers and homeowners through branches in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Yorktown, Gloucester and Fredericksburg. Beyond helping families navigate the home financing process, Atlantic Bay employees support the region through paid volunteer time, charitable giving and AB Cares, the company’s philanthropic initiative, which has contributed more than $6 million to charitable organizations. Every loan closed contributes to community partners through the company’s Corporate Community Collaborators program, which gives employees meaningful opportunities to support the causes and organizations that matter most where they live and work.

About Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Founded in 1996, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Atlantic Bay offers a wide range of residential mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans, serving homebuyers and homeowners across multiple states. Known for its customer-first culture and commitment to service excellence, Atlantic Bay combines local lending expertise with innovative technology to deliver a personalized mortgage experience. The company is consistently recognized as a top workplace and is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves through charitable initiatives and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.atlanticbay.com/.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group L.L.C. NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess.org) provides Equal Employment Opportunities and is an Equal Opportunity Lender located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 100 Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23452.

Tags: @AtlanticBay @virginianpilot #mortgage #TopWorkplaces

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC