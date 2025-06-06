LAKELAND, Fla., INTERLACHEN, Fla., and PLAINFIELD, Ill., June 6, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlas Door Repair, a leader in commercial automatic and sliding door repair, announced its 24/7 emergency services across three key markets: Plainfield, Illinois; Lakeland, Florida; and Interlachen, Florida. This move strengthens the company’s ability to provide rapid-response door repair for businesses in fast-growing commercial zones that have historically lacked qualified specialists.



Photo caption: A newly serviced commercial automatic sliding door in Illinois – one of Atlas Door Repair’s growing 24/7 service areas like Florida.

“We’re solving a critical problem for property managers,” said Sofia Torrentt, Operations Director at Atlas Door Repair. “When a sliding or automatic door fails, it’s not just an inconvenience – it’s a security issue, a liability, and a potential ADA violation. Our local teams can now respond in under 30 minutes in most cases.”

Each of Atlas’s new service centers is staffed with certified technicians trained in ADA compliance, fire-rated hardware, and advanced automatic door systems, including hospital and retail systems.

TARGETED CITY COVERAGE

The Plainfield, Illinois hub will serve Naperville, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, and Rosemont – suburbs with dense commercial infrastructure. In Central Florida, the Lakeland team supports the Winter Haven to Brandon corridor. The Interlachen office now services Northeast Florida, including Palatka, Green Cove Springs, and Gainesville.

“Florida’s humidity, wind loads, and seasonal spikes in traffic stress door systems,” explained David Torrentt, Technical Director. “We’re seeing an increase in roller failures, track corrosion, and sensor issues in hotel and medical facilities especially. Our team is trained to fix it all.”

SERVICES PROVIDED AT ALL LOCATIONS:

– 24/7 emergency repair for sliding and automatic doors

– ADA compliance inspections and upgrades

– Hollow metal door repair and retrofits

– Preventive maintenance programs for commercial property managers

LOCATIONS AND SERVICE AREA PAGES:

– Plainfield, IL: https://atlasdoorrepair.com/plainfield-illinois-commercial-door-repair/

– Lakeland, FL: https://atlasdoorrepair.com/lakeland-florida-commercial-door-repair/

– Interlachen, FL: https://atlasdoorrepair.com/interlachen-florida-commercial-door-repair/

ABOUT ATLAS DOOR REPAIR:

With over 30 years in the industry, Atlas Door Repair specializes in emergency service and maintenance of automatic, sliding, and commercial ADA-compliant door systems. The company is known for fast response, expert technicians, and long-term relationships with national retail and healthcare clients.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melvin N. Dumanlang

Marketing Director

Atlas Door Repair

Phone: (866) 889-3091

Email: info@atlasdoorrepair.com

Website: https://atlasdoorrepair.com/

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0606-s2p-atlasdoor-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: A newly serviced commercial automatic sliding door in Illinois – one of Atlas Door Repair’s growing 24/7 service areas like Florida.

News Source: Atlas Door Repair