This year on Love Litigating Lawyers Day, August 31, one lawyer is turning the tables. While the date is typically acknowledged as a show of appreciation for lawyers, Attorney Faith Fox is announcing a unique firm that shows appreciation for the client, by putting some of that litigating power back into the client's hands. Fox, former Managing Partner for The Cochran Firm Charlotte in NC, has announced the opening of Fox Legal Consults PLLC (https://www.gottacallfaith.com), a pro se (self-representation) consultation service which provides virtual and phone consultations on issues of civil litigation, for a nominal flat fee, to clients looking to represent themselves in court.



Image caption: Attorney Faith Fox.

After representing hundreds of litigants over the years, Fox wants to share her wealth of knowledge by providing clients with legal assistance, that empowers them to assertively represent themselves on their own court cases.

GottaCallFaith.com offers a comprehensive service designed specifically to support self-representation in court, by providing the knowledge, strategy, and confidence required to navigate the legal system. Whether it’s developing a persuasive argument, understanding legal procedures, or simply gaining a clearer perspective of a case, each session will support clients with the information, materials and access they need. The consultation can eliminate the frustration of being in court alone, not knowing what to expect, and can prevent someone from having their case dismissed due to lack of preparation.

GottaCallFaith.com brings Fox full circle in her own legal journey. As a successful entertainment industry executive, Fox’s life took a turn when her career path was derailed by a failed marriage. It was a tough custody fight and subsequent divorce in family court, that put Fox on the legal path she was destined for.

“When my ex-husband hired a lawyer to fight me for full custody of our son, I was not able to hire a lawyer. As a single mom receiving little to no child support, I could not afford the legal fees. My ex’s lawyer operated unscrupulously, and before I knew it, I was sitting in court defending myself. When I left court that day in September 2011, I was determined to never allow that to happen to me again, and to prevent it from happening to anyone else, so I decided to go to law school,” Fox recollects.

Fox ultimately finished the four-year, part time program in just two years, graduating cum laude with distinctive honors in pro bono service. She consistently achieved “Best Advocate” during regional competitions on the Trial Team Advocacy Honor Board, and launched her own firm, The Law Office of Faith Fox PLLC. In just four short years, Fox was actively recruited by The Cochran Firm to open a Charlotte office and serve as Managing Partner to the national firm founded by the legendary legal mastermind, Johnny Cochran.

GottaCallFaith.com returns Fox to her pro se roots, back to when she found herself alone and unrepresented in court, dealing with intimidating issues of child custody. “Throughout my legal career, I’ve represented several high-profile cases. It was the clients I couldn’t represent though, that linger in my memory. Like parents fighting for visitation who could not afford legal services, or those facing challenges buying a used vehicle or renting property, and many other unique situations where people may not even realize they have a case. I’ve also seen first-hand how often marginalized communities and the economically challenged are pummeled in the courtroom because they simply can’t afford counsel,” notes Fox.

“GottaCallFaith.com will provide legal advice with the goal of helping parties understand the information needed to handle their own cases. Our flat fee consultation will be accessible for everyone! While I won’t be taking on any of these cases, I’m working to create an extensive referral list of attorneys willing to work with the average-income client, versus only wealthy ones. Referrals to counsel will include my consultation notes, to avoid any additional charges to the client,” adds Faith.

Attorney Faith Fox is admitted to the Bar and licensed in the states of North Carolina and New Jersey. Contact her at https://www.gottacallfaith.com/.

Follow Faith Fox on Facebook (https://rb.gy/yb3q7v), and @gottacallfaith2024 (https://www.instagram.com/gottacallfaith2024/) on Instagram.

