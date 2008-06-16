NEWS SOURCE: Authernative Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Authernative, Inc., a leading developer of innovative user authentication and identity management technologies, announced today that it has been awarded its General Services Administration (GSA) Information Technology Schedule contract, number GS-35F-0440U. The contract enables Authernative to sell its AuthGuard(R) user authentication product directly to government agencies.

The GSA Schedule contract, which represents Authernative’s continued momentum in the federal government market, will make it easier for federal, state and local government entities to procure solutions from a trusted vendor and obtain already negotiated pricing that is determined to be “fair and reasonable” as well as at its “best value.” Authernative remains committed to expanding and strengthening its government channel, recognizing this vertical market as an important factor for achieving its long-term growth.

The addition of Authernative to the GSA Schedule makes AuthGuard(R) user authentication solutions widely available to all federal customers while complying with government initiatives including, “E-Authentication,” “Protection of Agency Sensitive Information,” “Safeguarding Personally Identifiable Information,” “Telework,” “Policy for a Common Identification Standard for Federal Employees and Contractors,” “Continuity of Operations Programs,” and other initiatives designed to ensure secure access in government environments.

The AuthGuard(R) solution stands out from other user authentication security products because of its versatile range of patented secure authentication methods that are provided in one product, together with the FIPS 140-2 validated Authernative(R) Cryptographic Module, and self-service capabilities. AuthGuard(R) authentication options range from legacy password, to one-time challenge one-time response, OTP, out-of-band and secure in-band authentication. These methods, used alone or in combination, allow for one-factor, layered, or multi-factor authentication that is electronically deployable, has scalable security, high usability and a low total cost of ownership.

Through the GSA Schedule contract, Authernative offers a secure and reliable alternative to buying, deploying, and managing user authenticators. Authernative’s pricing works well with government agencies’ budget models, eliminating the need for replacement cycles and significantly lowering deployment and administration efforts and costs. Authernative AuthGuard(R) product also makes it easier to use different forms of authentication based on policies or user’s preferences and provides simple means of varying authentication methods as the policies or needs evolve.

“Authernative recognizes that securing a GSA Schedule contract is an important vote of confidence from the U.S. Government. This will enable us to strengthen our government channel to better serve our customers,” said Len Mizrah, CEO of Authernative.

In order to expedite the GSA Schedule contract, Authernative partnered with The Winvale Group, a Washington, D.C. professional services firm with expertise in the GSA Schedule program. With the guidance and support of The Winvale Group and their solid understanding and in-depth knowledge of government contracts and regulations, Authernative was awarded their GSA Schedule in a timely and efficient manner.

About Authernative, Inc.

Authernative(R) provides innovative patented software security solutions offering identity and access management capabilities including authentication, authorization, administration, and auditing. The company’s products are used to prevent unauthorized access to confidential data, protected resources, and financial transactions. They allow organizations to lower the cost of providing, deploying and managing user authentication for enabling e-commerce, e-government and addressing regulatory compliance requirements. For further information, please visit www.authernative.com.

About The Winvale Group, LLC

The Winvale Group is a total-solutions consultancy specializing in government procurement and the GSA Schedule program. Headquartered in Washington D.C., Winvale provides expertise to those companies seeking to conduct business with federal, state and local governments. Winvale’s global client portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.winvale.com.

