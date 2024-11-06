SARNIA, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Personal coach, animal communicator, and dog trainer Arianne De Rond announces the release of her new book, “Be the Change for Your Dog: Life Lessons from Dogs to Inspire Rather than Control” (ISBN: 978-0228855408; Tellwell). This thought-provoking guide offers readers a journey of self-discovery and personal growth, led by the wisdom of their closest companions—their dogs.



Image caption: “Be the Change for Your Dog: Life Lessons from Dogs to Inspire Rather than Control.”

“Be the Change for Your Dog” encourages readers to look beyond conventional dog training and delve into the lessons that dogs can teach about life, love, and inner peace. With warmth and insight, De Rond invites readers to explore how their relationship with their dog mirrors the relationship they hold with themselves.

“In our fast-paced lives, we often seek guidance and connection,” says De Rond. “But sometimes, the best therapist is the quiet observer beside us, wrapped in fur and wagging a tail. Dogs are profound mirrors, reflecting our emotions, intentions, and sometimes the hidden parts of ourselves that we may not be ready to face. My book is not just about training your dog; it’s about training your soul.”

In “Be the Change for Your Dog,” readers will uncover:

How dogs reveal our inner thoughts and emotions.

The power of leading with kindness, compassion, and respect.

Practical steps to build an authentic, trust-based partnership with their dogs.

The art of mastering one’s intentions, focus, and body language as tools for connection.

Ways to transform personal growth into a stronger bond with their dogs.

“Be the Change for Your Dog” is a journey into self-awareness, where readers are encouraged to become the person their dog sees in them—a compassionate, confident leader who inspires trust and respect. For anyone looking to deepen their relationship with their dog while embarking on a path of personal growth, this book is an invaluable guide.

About the Author:

Arianne De Rond is a dedicated personal coach, animal communicator, and dog trainer with over 30 years of experience. Passionate about empowering individuals and fostering genuine connections, she emphasizes inspiring over controlling. Her approach nurtures confidence and transformation, guiding clients to lead with harmony and love. Learn more about her work at https://joyfulsupport.com/.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Arianne De Rond

Title: “Be the Change for Your Dog: Life Lessons from Dogs to Inspire Rather than Control”

Website: https://joyfulsupport.com/

ISBN: 9780228855408

Genre: Personal Development / Animal Communication

Released: November 2024

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca )

