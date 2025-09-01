VICTORIA, B.C., Sept. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kathy Forbes, a certified wedding and event planner with decades of experience, announces the release of her practical and refreshingly candid guidebook, “Wedding Planning: Five Easy Steps & The Secret to Pull it Together” (ISBN: 978-1779621962; June 2025). This indispensable wedding guide is designed to help couples plan with confidence, stay organized, and genuinely enjoy their big day — without getting overwhelmed.



Image caption: Cover, “Wedding Planning: Five Easy Steps & The Secret to Pull it Together” by Kathy Forbes.

Unlike typical wedding planning books packed with endless checklists and unrealistic expectations to tie the lists together, Kathy Forbes’ guide breaks it down into five clear, actionable steps: Timeline, Budget, “Day of” Schedule, Duties and Tasks, and Lists & Assignments. The book offers expert advice, real-life anecdotes, customizable templates, and a crucial but often overlooked tip: selecting a reliable special person that is designated on the “day-of” to handle all logistics while the couple celebrates.

“I wanted to create a book that feels like a friend’s wise advice during a quiet chat — simple, direct, and filled with things you won’t hear anywhere else,” says Kathy Forbes. “Too many couples realize too late how vital it is to have someone managing those behind-the-scenes details. This book makes sure you’ll enjoy the day you worked so hard to plan.”

This book is ideal for engaged couples, families, bridal parties, and anyone who wants to plan a memorable, stress-free wedding without the guesswork.

A charming mix of memoirs and practical guide, “Wedding Planning: Five Easy Steps & The Secret to Pull it Together” reflects Kathy Forbes’ vast experience through her wedding and event planning business and her corporate background as a sales analyst.

About the Author:

Kathy Forbes earned her wedding and event planning credentials from BCIT (British Columbia Institute of Technology) in 2005 and quickly turned her skills into meaningful work, planning joyful events. Her personal mission is to make wedding planning a positive and unforgettable experience for every couple.

Now retired from corporate life, Kathy Forbes enjoys writing, painting, traveling, and expanding her world through reading and educating herself in order to gain new experiences. Married to her high school sweetheart, Kathy has two married daughters and two grandchildren.

“Wedding Planning: Five Easy Steps & The Secret to Pull it Together” is available now through Amazon and all major online book retailers in Canada, the U.S., and worldwide.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Kathy Forbes

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: https://www.anewpaigeevent.com/

Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/cnjW6AP

Genre: How-To

Released: June 2025

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779621962

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca )

News Source: Author Kathy Forbes