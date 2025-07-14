VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Writer and independent thinker Mont Redmond is getting ready for controversy with his thought-provoking new book, “Ideas Inspired by the Qur’an” (ISBN-10: 1738842509; Released January 2023). A deeply personal and intellectually engaging work, the book invites readers of all faiths, as well as agnostics and the non-religious, to reflect on enduring spiritual and philosophical questions through the lens of the Qur’an.



Image caption: cover, “Ideas Inspired by the Qur’an” by Mont Redmond.

“Ideas Inspired by the Qur’an” confronts universal concerns: the problem of evil, the rationality of faith, the limits of science, and the nature of reality. Redmond weaves together insights from Plato, Aristotle, Al-Ghazzālī, John Stuart Mill, and others, demonstrating how Qur’anic metaphysics can illuminate debates that have challenged humanity for millennia.

“This book was not meant to be a commentary on a religion,” says Redmond. “I regard it, rather, as a way of overcoming the spiritual, intellectual, and emotional fissures between faith and thought, between a declining Western civilization and an Islamic world-view seen as ever more obsolete, and between the Qur’an and the human heart. The Qur’an not only builds bridges but also urges us to cross them.”

The book speaks to Muslim readers seeking deeper engagement with their faith, to spiritual seekers navigating modernity, and to anyone wrestling with questions of existence and ultimate value. Through a series of candid, challenging, and unexpected reflections, Redmond guides readers to consider their place in the cosmos and their relationship with the Absolute.

In keeping with his mission to encourage open inquiry and the exchange of ideas, Mont Redmond is offering the full book free to read at his website: Ideas Inspired by the Qur’an.

About the Author:

Mont Redmond, a Muslim living in Canada after spending nearly twenty years abroad, presently works as a translator and interpreter. His writing invites readers to reflect on the beliefs we live by, offering a broad and diverse range of subject matter. Aimed at academics, students, believers of all types, and those open to new perspectives, Redmond’s work speaks to anyone seeking inspiration and thoughtful engagement with the deeper issues of faith and modernity.

“Ideas Inspired by the Qur’an” is available now through major online book retailers in Canada, the U.S., and internationally — and free to read online at https://ideas-inspired.blog.

BOOK SUMMARY

Author: Mont Redmond

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

ISBN-10: 1738842509

Released: January 2023

Available: Online book retailers (Canada, USA, International) and free at https://ideas-inspired.blog

Publisher: Mont Redmond

IMAGE link for media (book jacket): https://ideas-inspired.blog/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/mont_redmond_-_final_cover__blog-icon-1.jpg

News Source: Author Mont Redmond