EVERGREEN, Colo., June 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the publication of “The Chill Pill Prescription” (IBSN: 978-09982764270), author Scott Liebler synthesizes more than 35 years of successful experience helping people of all ages to better manage their response to stress. His book offers a four-step, martial arts calming technique paired with a three-step processing procedure that, together, transform stress into strength. Interwoven with the instruction is a very personal story from Liebler’s own life, which makes the book a more powerful read than one might expect.



Image caption: Author Scott Liebler with his book: “The Chill Pill: Turns Stress to Strength.”

“The Chill Pill Prescription” outlines the anatomy and physiology of the human stress response. Each process step incudes exercises that help train the body to release tension and tap into the reader’s own reserve of grace, strength, and sensibility.

“When pharmaceutical companies started offering drugs to treat ADHD,” Liebler explains, “I went to my doctor seeking help to manage my racing mind and to develop improved focus.” Instead of prescribing medication, Liebler’s doctor recommended meditation and a movement discipline such as tai chi or yoga. That was the beginning of Liebler’s immersion into an eclectic mix of mind and body disciplines, which he eventually distilled into a relatively simple process.

“The seven steps and various exercises described in my book inspired me to use my experience as a radio announcer, gymnastics instructor, preschool teacher, and children’s entertainer to create a program called ‘Funsical: Fitness for Body, Mind, and Mood,’” the author says. For years, Liebler has worked across the state of Colorado and beyond, teaching the concepts to groups and individuals, from preschoolers to seniors, and people representing the full range of physical and mental abilities.

Now, these proven techniques are available to anyone through his book: “The Chill Pill Prescription: Turns Stress to Strength.” Stress abounds in these times—whether it’s caused by life changes, divisive politics, contentious relationships, economic pressures, crowded traffic, competing deadlines, or a difficult boss. Liebler’s book offers practical help for those who want to respond to stress in a calm and productive manner.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR, SCOTT LIEBLER:

Scott Liebler and his unique educational programs are based in Evergreen, Colo. His personal history of ADHD and his doctor’s advice led him to explore a wide variety of mental and physical disciplines. His diagnosis and subsequent deep dive into mind and body disciplines—along with his experience as a radio announcer, gymnastics instructor, preschool teacher, and children’s entertainer—led him to create educational programs under the name, “Funsical: Fitness for Body, Mind, and Mood.” For decades, these programs have helped people of all ages and abilities to improve their physical and mental health.

Website: https://funsical.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-liebler-a8b87a14/

Phone: 303.902.4985

Email: funsical@yahoo.com

SUMMARY:

Title: “The Chill Pill Prescription: Turns Stress to Strength”

Author: Scott Liebler

ISBN: 978-0-9982764-2-7

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Chill-Pill-Prescription-Stress-Strength/dp/0998276421

Books may be purchased in quantity by contacting Scott Liebler by phone at 303.902.4985 or by email at funsical@yahoo.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/TuKG7Vss9lQ?si=ely_dlLqlz75Uglz

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0610-s2p-chill-pill-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: Author Scott Liebler with his book: “The Chill Pill: Turns Stress to Strength.”

News Source: Author Scott Liebler