LANCASTER, Calif., July 1, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author, teacher, and coach Shaffa today announced the publication of “The Feeling You Cannot Admit: For the Parent Who Cannot Love Freely and the Child Who Grew Up Knowing It” (ISBN: 979-8996214310, paper; publisher: Peace with Shaffa, July 2026), the first book ever written to directly name and address the specific, targeted, and bewildering feeling some parents carry toward a particular child. The one that coexists with genuine love in ways that make no logical sense, and has lived, until now, in complete silence.



Image caption: Cover art for “The Feeling You Cannot Admit: For the Parent Who Cannot Love Freely and The Child Who Grew Up Knowing It” by Shaffa, Published by Peace With Shaffa, July 2026.

Unlike every comparable title in the parenting and healing space, the book does not name the feeling for the reader. It gives the reader the psychological safety, the honest framework, the scientific grounding, and the spiritual wisdom to name her own experience in her own language for the very first time. Because the most powerful naming, author Shaffa argues, is the one the reader does herself. A name handed to her is a verdict. A name she arrives at through her own honest work is a key to lasting change and genuine transformation.

The book was written simultaneously for two readers: the parent who has never been able to say this out loud to anyone, due to the immense shame the feeling evokes, and the adult who grew up knowing something was missing in the way a parent loved them. In many families, these are the same person.

Drawing on the ACE Study, the research of Dr. Bruce Perry on childhood trauma and brain development, Dr. Rachel Yehuda’s epigenetics work on intergenerational trauma, the HeartMath Institute’s studies on the electromagnetic field of the heart, and Stephen Porges’ Polyvagal Theory, the book provides rigorous scientific grounding for experiences that have previously existed only in shame and silence.

The book introduces two original frameworks. The Love Trinity of Will, Action, and Energy explains why blocked love is not absent love and what it actually takes to unblock it. The Relay Race of Healing maps the generational transmission of this wound and shows why one person’s healing changes every generation that follows.

Moving across five parts from the wound to the healing, the book includes personal reflection practices, journaling exercises, somatic and body-based practices, and meditative tools throughout, which makes it both a reading experience and an active healing guide.

“This book exists because I suffered in silence and refused to carry this alone,” said Shaffa. “And because I believe no parent should have to. The feeling has never had a name. That silence has cost parents, children, and entire generations. The love was never absent. It was blocked. And what is blocked can be unblocked.”

Shaffa is herself a rejected and wounded child and a mother of five who discovered after having her own children that the wound she believed was healed had surfaced in her parenting in ways she was not prepared for. She wrote the book from the other side of the healing, with the authority that only lived experience produces.

“The Feeling You Cannot Admit” is available July 1, 2026 in paperback ($24.99), hardcover ($34.99), and ebook ($9.99) editions. Print editions are available through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and booksellers and libraries worldwide via Ingram distribution. The ebook is available through all major digital retailers including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Kobo, Barnes and Noble Nook, and Google Play. For more information, visit: https://peace.peacewithshaffa.com/thefeelingbook

ABOUT PEACE WITH SHAFFA:

Peace with Shaffa is an independent publishing and coaching platform founded by author, teacher, and coach Shaffa, whose work sits at the intersection of psychology, spirituality, and the lived experience of women. The platform supports women in doing the inner work that changes not just their own lives but the lives of every generation that follows. Learn more at: https://peace.peacewithshaffa.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shaffa

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Image caption: Cover art for “The Feeling You Cannot Admit: For the Parent Who Cannot Love Freely and The Child Who Grew Up Knowing It” by Shaffa, Published by Peace With Shaffa, July 2026.

News Source: Peace with Shaffa