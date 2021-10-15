WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Auto Show Sales & Finance is excited to announce they have been selected as Manitoba’s Consumer Choice Award winner for the 2021/2022 calendar year. This marks Auto Show’s third year recognized by Consumers Choice as the best truck sales & leasing dealership in Winnipeg and its first year winning in multiple categories – being selected as the best pre-owned automotive dealership in Winnipeg.

“2021 was a challenging year for nearly everyone worldwide, both emotionally and financially. We feel extremely fortunate to have been able to retain our existing staff and continue to grow in the face of these headwinds, offering new employment opportunities to Manitobans and helping families put food on the table,” said Joe Kupfer, Partner. “This year saw us ship vehicles to clients across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The local support, especially though has been tremendous – thank you so much Manitoba for paying us a visit in your used car or used truck search!”

Heading into 2022, the company is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth with further expansion of its financial services division, in addition to its RV and leisure division now encompassing four new franchise lines. With annual sales approaching $50M, and in-stock inventory averaging three hundred or more products to choose from, Auto Show has steadily evolved to be Central Canada’s largest independent automotive & RV dealership.

Development continues on their high-profile 25-acre property with the construction of expanded service facilities and selection of one or more franchised dealerships as strategic partners. “There are numerous synergies to be had partnering with a strong franchised new-car retailer. They would be advantaged by capturing a large volume of parts and service revenue from our pre-owned reconditioning operations, in addition to the manufacturer’s recall work, pre and post-sale warranty work, autobody income, and likely referral business to a buy-here-pay-here program,” explains Joe Kupfer. “In return, our pre-owned team would benefit from superior access to lease-return portfolios and manufacturer-exclusive supply lines, as well as OEM captive finance programs. It’s a great opportunity for both parties should we sign a partner whose business values align with ours and something we’re looking forward to announcing in 2022.”

Previously, the dealership has been recognized with 2019, 2020 & 2021 Consumer Satisfaction Awards, the 2020 Provincial Dealer of the Year Award (Manitoba), the 2021 Provincial Dealer of the Year Award (Manitoba), 2020 & 2021 Top Choice Awards, the 2020 & 2021 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer Awards, and the 2020 & 2021 Consumer Choice Awards. The Dealership was also awarded the coveted 2021 NATIONAL Dealer of the Year award (Canada) by Dealer Rater, the foremost North American company which provides the global standard for dealership reviews across the continent.

Auto Show is Winnipeg’s premier automotive experience. Locally owned and operated, it was founded with the belief that a more lighthearted approach to shopping was possible. Auto Show made a conscious effort to be recognized for being unique and creative: from a very appealing and diverse product line to its facility design & décor. It primarily set out to approach sales to understand that customers are welcome to shop at their pleasure with no expectations of purchase. Carrying a wide range of pre-owned cars in Winnipeg, along with SUVs, trucks, vans, recreational products, as well as new and used RV’s and camper trailers – the retailer strives to provide the best products available – both in variety and quality.

