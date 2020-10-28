CHRISTIANSBURG, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Avila Herbals, a company specializing in novel botanical extraction techniques for both dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, announced today that it has signed an exclusive global manufacturing agreement and a research and development agreement with Phoenix Biotechnology (San Antonio, Texas), a company that has been exploring the health-related benefits of novel extracts of Nerium oleander for the past 25 years.

Avila Herbals began product development activities in the spring of 2020 and optimized several different proprietary extraction techniques. The company developed the formulation and the products and has scaled manufacturing in anticipation for a launch of several different products. Each product contains a unique extract from the Nerium oleander plant. Phoenix has filed several patent applications based on this work related to SARS-CoV-2 infection and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to working with Phoenix Biotechnology. We are committed to developing and manufacturing several new oleander-based products with Phoenix,” commented Dr. Richard Obiso, co-owner and CSO of Avila Herbals. “We are thrilled to be able to apply our research and manufacturing expertise to the development of these products.”

The agreements support continued manufacturing so that the product can be made available in the United States and internationally. The agreements also cover the development and manufacture of a pharmaceutical, if clinical trials are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA); although the specific terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Since Q2 CY2020, Avila Herbals and its partners have invested over $4.5 million dollars into the development and commercialization of these products in the New River Valley of Virginia. Avila has created more than 50 full-time jobs in just a few months to support the development and manufacturing of these products.

“Avila Herbals contributes to the economy of the New River Valley. The company’s research and development of the potential health benefits of the extract of Nerium oleander is impressive, and we thank Avila and Phoenix for their commitment to the region and to the Commonwealth,” said US Congressman Morgan Griffith.

According to Theresa Obiso, co-owner and CEO of Avila Herbals, “When we began our collaborations, we immediately scaled to meet this need; doing so here in Christiansburg allows us to leverage strong local relationships and build a world-class team.”

“Avila Herbals’ expansion is a significant win for our region’s future and our growing economy,” said Virginia Delegate Nick Rush. “Avila is a technology leader that exemplifies the New River Valley’s entrepreneurial spirit,” Delegate Rush continued. “I wish Avila Herbals much success as it moves forward to becoming one of SWVA’s newest technology success stories.”

About Avila Herbals

Avila Herbals has created a sustainable agriculture program in the New River Valley of Virginia that focuses on the production of the highest quality botanicals for use in nutraceuticals and botanical pharmaceuticals. The team uses supercritical carbon dioxide extraction as well as novel cryo-ethanol methods, and has launched several botanical preparations. Our passion is sustainable agriculture, organic techniques, and biodynamic farming practices. At Avila Herbals, we work hard to exceed regulatory standards, because we believe in sustainability and great quality. All of our products are manufactured in our GMP facilities.

About Phoenix Biotechnology

Phoenix Biotechnology, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based biotechnology company that was incorporated in Texas in 2003 to develop promising agents from Nerium oleander with minimal or no side effects for targeted therapy in three areas: malignant tumor growth (an extract of Nerium oleander has been found to bind to discrete cellular targets in solid tumors in vitro and in vivo), neurological disorders (ischemic stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and Huntington’s disease), and viral diseases. To date, Phoenix has identified potent antiviral activity against Ebola and Marburg viruses, cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex viruses, HIV and HTLV-1, and SARS-CoV-2.

