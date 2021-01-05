SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Awair, the San Francisco-based startup that makes Indoor Air Quality monitoring and software solutions for home and commercial spaces, has received a major strategic investment from Emerson (NYSE: EMR). Emerson is a leader in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls industry, as well as the creator of the highly-rated smart thermostat, Emerson Sensi.

Awair has also added a key Advisor and Board Member: Dustin DeVan. Dustin founded BuildingConnected which raised $52.7M in venture capital from top tier VCs and was acquired for $275 Million by Autodesk in 2018.

When founded, BuildingConnected set out to create a network to connect every business and professional in commercial construction. Their user base has now reached over two million professionals doing over $40 Billion in construction procurement activities every month.

In combining his previous expertise with Awair, Dustin states, “Having worked in the built space environment for the last 15 years, I know that IoT helps improve the quality of our lives. With wildfires, global warming, and COVID-19, it’s never been more important to monitor the air we breathe. I think Awair’s platform is truly differentiated, allowing users to completely monitor their home, work, and life air quality through our network of devices.”

Since its founding in 2013, Awair’s mission has been to increase awareness about the importance of indoor air quality (IAQ) and empower people worldwide to understand and improve IAQ via commercial and residential solutions. The company provides cutting edge technology that is easy to use, as well as an intuitive software platform with actionable data. With its continued growth, Awair will enable even more users to mitigate their indoor air for health and safety, be it at home, school, the workplace, or any other indoor space.

About Awair

Awair is a leader in the indoor air quality monitoring space and designs smart and intuitive monitoring solutions for homes, offices, retail spaces and beyond. Their mission is twofold: to draw attention to the health impacts of poor indoor air quality and to empower users with the insight and tools they need to take control of the air they breathe. Using the Awair smartphone app and the Awair Omni Dashboard, users can view air quality data in real-time, identify indoor pollution sources, troubleshoot different solutions and browse personalized tips to improve the health of their space.

In an effort to make managing indoor air quality even more effortless, Awair offers a variety of smart home integrations. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has a second office in Seoul, South Korea. To learn more about the impact of poor indoor air quality and browse Awair’s solutions, visit getawair.com.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Their Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Their Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit https://www.emerson.com/.

