NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Backuptrans, a leading mobile software development company, has updated Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer software to support iPhone 14. The new version can help you easily transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max.



Image Caption: Backuptrans Updated to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14.

With Backuptrans Android WhatsApp to iPhone Transfer, mobile phone users can transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone in a few simple clicks. “Many smartphone users wish to migrate the WhatsApp chat history when they switch phones. That is why we create & update the software,” said Eric Ng, the CEO of Backuptrans. “We create simple and innovative solutions for life.”

Step-by-step tutorial: https://www.backuptrans.com/tutorial/transfer-whatsapp-messages-from-android-to-iphone.html

What are the new updates?

1 – Transfer, Backup & Restore WhatsApp Data (Support iOS and Android): It supports transferring WhatsApp chat messages, including videos, images and audio attached files between iOS and Android.

2 – Fully compatible with the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max: It not only supports iPhone 6 to iPhone 14 but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 9 to the latest iOS 16.

3 – Export WhatsApp messages and links to PDF: You can use Backuptrans WhatsApp Transfer to export WhatsApp messages as a file for viewing. The messages and links can be exported as PDF, HTML, WORD, and TXT.

Other features have been updated including:

1 – Multi-directional Transfer WhatsApp between iOS and Android Device: Backuptrans’s advanced technology and rich experience in data processing and transmission can ensure a high success rate for WhatsApp transferring.

2 – Backup WhatsApp Chats to Computer Freely & Easily: It is better to use than the official solution to back up WhatsApp chats from Android/iPhone to a computer with one click. The chats will be merged perfectly in the previous backup.

3 – Print WhatsApp Messages on Computer: Backuptrans provides a direct way to print out WhatsApp chat messages on the computer. You can choose to print all chat messages or a single conversation.

Price and Availability:

For personal 3 mobile devices, it is available at $19.95. You also can buy the Family edition that $29.95 for 8 mobile devices.

Learn More: https://www.backuptrans.com/android-whatsapp-to-iphone-transfer.html

About Backuptrans:

Backuptrans Studio is a leading software development company providing mobile device software solutions. Founded in 2012, Backuptrans has been an award-winning developer, especially in the mobile data transferring software and mobile device management field.

More information: https://www.backuptrans.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/backuptrans

Twitter: https://twitter.com/backuptrans/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/YZQ0gfow11Y

News Source: Backuptrans Studio