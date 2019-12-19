NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ball Drop Show (http://www.balldropshow.com) at Bobby Van’s Times Square announces its annual New Year’s Eve gala celebration with a show featuring Cirque inspired performers and a world-class view of the iconic Times Square Ball Drop in New York City, including a four-course meal, a premium open bar with champagne toast and exclusive admission to the Ball Drop After Party to follow.



The unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience includes some of the most astonishing and timeless acts, but with an acrobatic spin. It is, organizers say, “The perfect artistic entertainment and circus-style theatrics … that evokes the imagination, invokes the senses and provokes the emotions of guests.”

Ball Drop Show is open to a limited number of guests and kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 31 at Bobby Vans Times Square, 135 West 50th St., New York City and runs through 3 a.m., just a few blocks away from the official Times Square Ball Drop.

The four-course meal includes an appetizer, pasta, an entrée, side dishes, and coffee and tea served with a chef’s assortment of desserts. A silent vegetarian/vegan option is available for each course. The open bar includes premium liquors, an assortment of wines and beers as well as juices and soda.

VIP event tickets range from $599 to $1,199 per person, including a private escort to watch the Ball Drop live in Times Square, followed by complementary access to the Ball Drop After Party, which include music by a top-rated DJ playing Top 40 hits, dancing, a photo booth, and a premium open bar.

For more information about the dinner show and for tickets, please visit: https://balldropshow.com/.

About Bobby Van’s New York Times Square:

Bobby Van’s is best known for in-house aged steaks – beef is aged for 24 to 28 days to ensure that the meat has a deep depth of flavor -- fresh seafood and classics from the grill. http://www.bobbyvans.com.

