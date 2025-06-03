HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ThreeSixty Asset Advisors and Tranzon Asset Strategies have been appointed by the United States Bankruptcy Court to auction a 33-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Hollywood. The sale process is overseen by Chapter 7 Trustee Sam Leslie for the bankruptcy estate of Marisela Montejo (Case No. 2:24-bk-17786-NB). The auction will take place online on June 17, 2025 at 11 a.m. PDT.



The property is prominently situated just south of Franklin Avenue, directly across from the Scientology Celebrity Centre, making it an attractive location for potential buyers. The building features a diversified mix of units, including 20 singles, 9 one-bedroom units, 3 two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom apartment.

The complex sits on an 18,513-square-foot lot with a total building area of 17,095 square feet. The current structure and layout present opportunities for potential expansion or optimization, subject to local city allowances. The property includes 33 parking spaces, a central courtyard, and an on-site laundry facility. Currently, tenants are responsible for electricity, while gas and water utilities are covered by the landlord.

Situated within easy walking distance of Hollywood’s numerous amenities, dining options, and entertainment venues, this complex is particularly appealing to residents and presents a notable investment opportunity.

“This auction presents an exceptional opportunity for investors looking to acquire a multifamily asset in a prime Hollywood location. The property offers clear potential for value-added enhancements and income growth through strategic and thoughtful management,” said Jeff Tanenbaum, President and Auctioneer of ThreeSixty Asset Advisors.

Interested parties seeking more information or specific details regarding property showings and the auction can contact Three Sixty Asset Advisors and Tranzon Asset Strategies by calling 888-314-1314 or visiting https://www.tranzon360.com/. Direct inquiries can also be sent to Tiffeny Cook at tcook@tranzon.com.

