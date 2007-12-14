NEWS SOURCE: Bantam Electronics Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas – Dec. 14 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bantam Electronics, Inc., a leading provider of high mix electronics manufacturing services, including custom systems manufacturing and supply chain management for emerging OEM companies and electronic products, today announced the addition of engineering design and new product integration (NPI) services to its customer offering.

In a move that further expands Bantam Electronics’ ability to provide best-in-class high-mix manufacturing and supply chain management services to its customers, the company has added key pre-manufacturing services focused on helping emerging OEM companies reduce manufacturing design cycles, and, most importantly, shorten the time to first product shipment.

“We are very excited with the addition of these services,” said Michael Chaddock, President and CEO of Bantam Electronics, Inc. Emerging OEM companies often do not have access to non-captive engineering design staff and resources to assist with critical phases of product development such as custom component engineering, prototyping, and design for manufacturing (DFM). “Making these services available enables us to help customers reach a manufacturing solution more rapidly-with fewer design, pricing and availability compromises-and begin building market share.”

Bantam’s engineering design and NPI services, which are the result of additions to the company’s engineering staff as well as expanded partnerships, will provide the majority of resources required for hardware product design, testing, and manufacturing integration, including mechanical and electrical design, component engineering, DFX, test fixture design, prototype design, and prototype assembly facilities.

About Bantam

Bantam Electronics, founded in 1969, is a leading provider of high mix electronics manufacturing services to emerging companies and products-encompassing custom manufacturing and complete supply chain management of embedded appliances, industrial controllers, and computer-based systems for small- and mid-sized companies through the integration of its scalable manufacturing services, its extensive computer and electronic parts distribution network, and comprehensive logistics services.

Based in Austin, Texas, Bantam Electronics provides high mix custom system manufacturing and supply chain management, including warranty and RMA services, for leading companies such as AMD and Crossroads as well as emerging private companies such as NetQoS, Cortexa and JBM. In addition, Bantam has been named a Fastest Growing Privately-Held Company two years running and a Best Place To Work by the Austin Business Journal. For more information about Bantam’s electronics manufacturing services, visit www.bantamsolutions.com.

For more information about Bantam, visit www.bantamelectronics.com.

Bantam Electronics, Inc., 2600 McHale Ct., Austin, TX 78758

News issued by: Bantam Electronics, Inc.

Original Image: http://Send2Press.com/wire/images/07-1105-Bantam_72dpi.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: (3539) :: 2007-12-1214-003

Original Keywords: Bantam Electronics, Inc., custom systems manufacturing and supply chain management for emerging OEM companies and electronic products, engineering design and new product integration services, NPI Bantam Electronics, Inc.

NEWS SOURCE: Bantam Electronics Inc. | Published: 2007-12-14 09:29:22

IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ARCHIVAL CONTENT ABOVE: The above archival press release content was issued on behalf of the noted "news source" who provided the content (text and image[s]) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Links may not work if very old; use such with caution. Send2Press does not represent the "news source" in any capacity. For questions about this content contact the company/person mentioned directly. To report fraud or illegal material, or DMCA complaints, please contact Send2Press via our main site (any such complaints must be made in writing, not by phone).