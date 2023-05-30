EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada, May 30, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author and entrepreneur Barb Lockert is excited to announce the release of her new cookbook, “Easy Baking in Barb’s Kitchen” (ISBN: 978-0228885313; May, 2023). This cookbook offers easy-to-follow recipes and time-saving tips and tricks for bakers of all levels.



Image Caption: “Easy Baking in Barb’s Kitchen.”

With over 40 years of baking knowledge, Barb shares her expertise in a way that is easy to understand and replicate. Her book is perfect for anyone looking to improve their baking skills, whether you’re a novice or a pro.

Barb’s passion for cooking and baking has led her to teach cooking classes for 33 years, and she has appeared on local and national television, sharing her recipes with viewers. Her positive attitude, energy, enthusiasm, and vibrant personality are reflected in her love for teaching.

The recipes are designed to be easy, tasty, and healthy. Barb’s time-tested baking methods and techniques are easy to follow and will have you producing delicious baked goods in no time.

“Easy Baking in Barb’s Kitchen” is now available for purchase in both print and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.

For more information please visit her website at https://barblockert.com/

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Barb Lockert

Email: authorpress[@]tellwell.ca

Website: Barb Lockert – Author – https://barblockert.com/

Buy Link: (Amazon Canada) https://a.co/d/9nwR6Qn

Genre: Cookbook

Released: May, 2023

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-0228885313

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwell.ca/ )

News Source: Barb Lockert