DAYTON, Ohio, July 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bash Foo, a digital marketing agency located in Dayton, Ohio has worked for 21 years in web development and lead generation, serving dozens of clients in the industrial and manufacturing sectors. Powered with a common set of goals, Bash Foo will deliver combined capabilities that reach 1.1 million registered buyers, engineers, MROs, and decision-makers on the Thomasnet.com® platform.



“Sales teams are often too preoccupied with retention and new business development to properly work on engaging and growing those +1 new customer opportunities. I believe that this new partnership with Thomas ushers in ground-breaking sales enablement services for our existing and future manufacturing clients,” shared Bash Foo President, Mike McDermott.

Manufacturers have seen their trade shows and industry conferences evaporate in the wake of COVID-19, making digital marketing an essential ingredient of healthy lead generation efforts. Thomas provides them with access to more than 1.1 Million registered users of the Thomasnet.com® platform. Bash Foo develops marketing collateral and email sequences that work to persuade these Tier 1 and 2 OEM’s to consider new RFQ’s from manufacturers, both large and small.

“As a Certified Thomas Agency, Bash Foo can leverage the Thomas audience, products, and services to increase exposure, engagement, lead generation, and drive growth for their manufacturing and industrial customers. We’re proud to have them as a partner in supporting the growth of manufacturing in North America,” said Thomas President and CEO, Tony Uphoff.

Best of Both Worlds

Manufacturers for decades have leveraged the contact information within the Thomas™ directory to reach out to engineers and purchasing buyer/planners in hopes of earning their business. As a leader in sales enablement, Bash Foo now can pair up marketing automation and remarketing campaigns with laser-focused one-to-one communications that deliver a dependable series of opportunities each month.

About Bash Foo

The Bash Foo team is dedicated to building the online reputation of small businesses through search engine optimization, digital marketing, and creative web design. They can help elevate your current marketing team efforts or fully support every aspect of marketing for your growing small business. Campaigns powered with marketing automation, content marketing, and social media see more lead opportunities, more often. Want to explore your options? Visit bashfoo.com to learn more.

About Thomas

Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis, and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®, the industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas Industrial Data supplies sourcing and supply chain trend data to media, investors, analysts, and researchers to provide market insight and inform decision making. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage high-value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Thomas Industry Update, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), and the Thomas Index™.

