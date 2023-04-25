BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Be On The Move, a woman-owned home health physical therapy business, is excited to announce its groundbreaking launch. Founded by Trudy Diraj, a passionate and experienced physical therapist, Be On The Move is committed to providing personalized, high-quality rehabilitation services to individuals in the comfort of their own homes. With its unique approach to physical therapy, Be On The Move distinguishes itself from competitors and offers a new level of convenience and effectiveness in patient care.



Image Caption: Be On The Move, a woman-owned home health physical therapy business.

Trudy brings her extensive knowledge and dedication to patient care to Be On The Move, combining her 20+ Years of expertise with a mission to empower patients in their recovery journey. Her vision for a more compassionate and innovative approach to physical therapy is the driving force behind Be On The Move’s exceptional services.

“What sets Be On The Move apart from other physical therapy providers is its commitment to delivering personalized care and fostering strong, collaborative relationships with patients,” said CEO Trudy Diraj, a certified Physical Therapist since 2001. ”Our highly trained and licensed physical therapists are dedicated to offering a comprehensive range of services, including post-operative rehabilitation, injury recovery, chronic pain management, and fall prevention.”

Key factors that differentiate Be On The Move from the competition include:

1. Home-Based Care: Be On The Move recognizes that patients often face logistical challenges when attending traditional in-clinic appointments. By offering home-based therapy services, Be On The Move eliminates these barriers, ensuring patients can receive consistent, uninterrupted care in a familiar environment.

2. Customized Treatment Plans: Be On The Move’s physical therapists work closely with patients to develop individualized treatment plans that address specific needs and goals. This personalized approach allows for more efficient and effective care, leading to faster recovery times and improved outcomes.

3. Cutting-Edge Technology: Be On The Move leverages the latest advancements in physical therapy equipment and techniques to ensure patients receive the best possible care. This includes virtual reality-based therapy, telehealth services, and advanced monitoring tools to track progress.

4. Holistic Approach: Be On The Move adopts a holistic approach to patient care, integrating physical therapy with other aspects of wellness such as nutrition and mental health. This comprehensive approach supports patients in achieving lasting improvements in their overall well-being.

5. Exceptional Patient Experience: At Be On The Move, patients are treated as partners in their recovery journey. From the initial consultation to ongoing communication and support, Be On The Move’s therapists prioritize open communication and empathy to ensure patients feel heard, understood, and supported throughout the process.

Be On The Move’s innovative approach to home health physical therapy is poised to change the way patients receive care and improve outcomes for those in need of rehabilitation services. By offering tailored treatment plans, advanced technology, and a patient-centered approach, Be On The Move sets a new standard in the physical therapy industry.

For more information about Be On The Move’s services or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://beonthemove.com/ or call 561-523-2299

About Be On The Move:

Based in Boynton Beach, Florida, Be On The Move™ is a privately woman-owned home health physical therapy provider founded by Trudy Diraj, dedicated to delivering personalized, high-quality care to patients in the comfort of their own homes. With a team of skilled, licensed physical therapists and a commitment to innovation, Be On The Move offers a unique approach to rehabilitation services that prioritize patient well-being and success.

Please note: Be On The Move and its associated logo are trademarks of Rajipo LLC. The trademark is currently pending registration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

