RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a buy-sell by the dealer group, Beach Automotive has purchased the dealership formally known as Jud Kuhn Chevrolet. The dealership was renamed to Beach Chevrolet on finalizing the purchase, January 24, 2024.



Image Caption: Beach Automotive Group.

Jud Kuhn Chevrolet has been a one-stop shop for Chevrolet owners in the Little River market for multiple years and the purchase made by Beach Automotive looks to only keep that same consistency moving forward.

Beach Chevrolet will be selling new Chevrolets, used vehicles, and will have a fully operating service shop where everything, as always, is Backed by Beach!

Beach Automotive invites new and former customers to stop by and meet the new team representing Beach Chevrolet. The auto group is delighted to welcome this new dealership to the Beach Automotive family!

The dealership, same as the dealer group, will be digitally represented by Sokal, an automotive advertising agency based in North Carolina. They are fully planning to rebrand to Beach Chevrolet to coincide with their current dealer group name.

For more information about Beach Chevrolet, please visit their dealer group website at: https://www.beachautomotive.com/.

