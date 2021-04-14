BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Photographer Erica Reade announced today the kickoff of her fundraiser campaign “Beach Lover: a NYC Summer Love Story.” The photographic series about love and intimacy will be turned into a book that will offer nostalgic and candid images of the love shared between couples at the beaches of New York City.

“I have spent years photographing beach-goers and the intimate gestures of couples; some tender, rubbing sunscreen on a partner’s back; others lustful, a deep kiss in the water. Being on the beach emboldens couples to enjoy more affectionate freedom, their inhibitions less hidden than anywhere else I’ve observed in the city. I capture these tender moments that would otherwise be lost or overlooked,” says the Brooklyn-based photographer.

New York is home to a one-of-a-kind beach culture that is diverse, time-limited, and low-profile. After six years of documenting this subject, Erica is ready to publish her first book and needs the community’s support. The funds will help cover production costs and allow Beach Lovers to reach a broader audience.

About Erica Reade:

Erica is a Brooklyn-based freelance photographer originally from Montreal. She is drawn to the ocean and is fascinated by the juxtaposition of beach culture and landscape in the midst of NYC’s urban chaos. Her Beach Lovers series has been featured in numerous publications, including: C-41, Ain’t Bad, Feature Shoot, Medium, Lomography, La Repubblica Italy, Women in Street, and Flavorwire.

The Beach Lovers photo ‘The Couple Next Door’ was a winning image in the 2020 Women Street Photographers’ Exhibition and was exhibited in December 2020 Artspace PS 109.

The series has also been exhibited at Ground Floor Gallery and Picture Farm Gallery in Brooklyn, and Studio Galerie B & B in Paris, France. Beach Lover’s prints are held in permanent collection and display at The Rockaway Hotel in Queens, NYC.

Links to the campaign and social media:

Kickstarter – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/beachlovers/beach-lovers-a-nyc-summer-love-story

Instagram: @ericareadeimages

Website: http://www.ericareadeimages.com/

Fundraiser hashtags: #beachloversnyc #anycsummerlovestory

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erica Reade Images

ericareade@gmail.com

(646) 379 – 3013

News Source: Erica Reade