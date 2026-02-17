PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BEAM Collaborative, a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening local businesses and keeping them locally owned, today announced a strategic partnership with Murphy Business Sales – West Pittsburgh, a leading full-service business brokerage firm serving Western Pennsylvania.



Image caption: BEAM Collaborative.

The partnership is grounded in education and expert-led advising—ensuring business owners and buyers receive the right level of support at every stage of ownership transition. Together, BEAM and Murphy Business Sales are expanding access to practical guidance, professional expertise, and trusted pathways for buying and selling Main Street businesses.

By combining BEAM’s data-driven education and succession planning tools with Murphy Business Sales’ deep expertise in valuations, confidential business sales, and mergers and acquisitions, the collaboration supports businesses across the full spectrum of size and complexity—from smaller, owner-operated companies to more sophisticated transactions requiring experienced advisors.

BEAM focuses on Main Street businesses often overlooked by traditional markets—locally rooted companies with revenue under $5 million, including those as small as $300,000 to $800,000—providing education, guidance, and pathways to help keep these businesses strong and locally owned.

“Keeping strong local businesses in local hands is central to BEAM’s mission,” said Joel Burstein, Co-Founder and CEO of BEAM Collaborative. “Not every business needs a traditional broker, but every owner needs education and clarity. Some transactions benefit from technology-enabled tools and secure deal management, while others demand hands-on, expert guidance. BEAM exists to meet business owners where they are—so no matter the size of the business, there’s a clear path forward that keeps it rooted in our local economy.”

Murphy Business Sales brings decades of experience helping owners navigate complex transactions, maximize value, and connect with qualified buyers who are prepared to invest significant capital and take on long-term ownership.

“We’re excited to partner with BEAM Collaborative to provide education and expert support to business owners at critical transition points,” said Bill Ilgenfritz of Murphy Business Sales. “Together, we’re helping owners and buyers make informed decisions while preserving the businesses that anchor our communities.”

The partnership will include joint educational programs, workshops, and outreach designed to equip current business owners and prospective buyers with the tools, knowledge, and professional guidance needed for successful, sustainable ownership transitions—ensuring local businesses remain community assets for generations to come.

For more information, visit https://beamcollaborative.org or https://murphybusiness.com/west-pittsburgh.

