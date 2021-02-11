LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Music collectors take note. Fifty-seven years ago, on February 9, 1964, The Beatles made history with their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” It had one of the largest viewing audiences ever, changed the course of music and influenced generations to follow. Today, Rockaway Records is proud to present a rare, one-of-a-kind artifact from that historic debut – a fully-signed piece of that stage’s backdrop.

Each Beatle penned his autograph on the back of the wall, accompanied by a playful caricature that each drew next to their signature.

“We’re thrilled to offer this museum-worthy piece of music history,” Wayne Johnson, co-owner of Rockaway Records, says. “In over 40 years in business, this is the most exciting item to cross our path. Music was truly changed forever that day, making this one of the most important pieces of Rock and Roll history.”

This 16-inch x 48-inch piece of that plastic wall has only had a few previous owners; its most recent one just consigned it with Rockaway Records. The wall segment is in very good condition, and is professionally mounted in a shadow box display. The signatures and drawings, originally done with black marking pen, have turned brownish over the years, but still maintain a distinctive color.

The wall segment comes with a Letter of Authenticity from Frank Caiazzo, the world’s foremost Beatles signature expert, as well as letters of provenance from the original owners. It’s offered for sale at $700,000.

For more information, and additional images, visit: https://www.rockaway.com/beatles/1964-ed-sullivan-stage-wall-signed-by-the-beatles-20920 .

In addition to this amazing collectible, Rockaway Records also currently has more than $2 Million worth of Beatles and other music collectibles for sale, not auction. Among the many Beatles rarities are original 1960s promotional posters and store displays, as well as the famous Yesterday and Today “Butcher Cover” LP.

About Rockaway Records

Rockaway Records is well-known and respected, worldwide, for the high quality of its inventory, both online and in its retail store. It meticulously vets what it sells for authenticity – only offering items that it’s confident are 100 percent genuine.

For more information, visit: https://www.rockaway.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0211s2p-rr-beatles-wall-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: 1964 Ed Sullivan Stage Wall Signed by The Beatles.

