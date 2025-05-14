BEAVERTON, Ore., May 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — March 10th at the 2025 Daytona American Flat Track races, two of the Pacific Northwest’s finest, Kody Kopp and Davis Fisher, came home with hardware. Kody Kopp clinched 1st place in AFT Singles, continuing his dominance as a 3-time back-to-back champion. Kopp raced his KTM 450 SX-F to the top spot. Davis Fisher took 3rd in AFT SuperTwins in his Daytona debut on the KTM 790 Duke, Beaverton Motorcycles announced today.



Photo Caption: Beaverton Motorcycles Riders Win Big at Daytona.

Though 2,514 miles away, Bob Lanphere Jr. took the trip and couldn’t have been prouder. Beaverton Motorcycles, the first dealership to carry the Lanphere name, has been a cornerstone of the community for over 60 years. Today, that legacy continues as BMC sponsored rider, Kody Kopp, brings home the gold at Daytona.

What ties Bob Lanphere Jr., Kody Kopp, and Davis Fisher together isn’t just their impressive performances on the track—it’s the love of racing passed down from their fathers.

Beaverton Motorcycles first sponsored Davis Fisher when he was just 10 years old. Now, 18 years later, he continues to represent BMC. But Davis wasn’t the first Fisher to be supported by BMC—his father, Rex Fisher, was originally sponsored by the dealership back in 2006.

Similarly, Kody Kopp’s journey is fueled by the same passion. Following in the footsteps of his father, Joe Kopp, a former Grand National Champion with a distinguished racing career of his own, Kody is now building his own legacy in the sport. As he follows in his father’s path, Kody strives to achieve greatness and continue the family tradition of success in American Flat Track racing.

Motorcycling is more than just a sport – it’s a family legacy. This weekend at Daytona, we saw that legacy shine through. From Bob Sr. opening a motorcycle shop driven by his passion for the community, to Bob Lanphere Jr. sponsoring the 1st place champion of the 2025 Daytona AFT races, the spirit of racing runs deep.

The love for American Flat Track racing was passed down from Rex Fisher to Davis at just 3 ½ years old. The champions torch was passed from Joe Kopp to Kody who is carving his path to greatness, continuing a tradition that spans generations.

The performances at Daytona speak volumes about the strength of the riding community and the enduring power of family traditions. These riders aren’t just honoring their roots – they’re inspiring the next generation to race with the same heart, dedication, and passion that have been passed down through the years.

