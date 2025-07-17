PHILADELPHIA, Pa., July 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Wine School of Philadelphia today announced the return of Summer Wine School, offering students across the country the opportunity to earn their sommelier certification in just one week. With flexible evening classes and a hands-on curriculum, the program has become a go-to for aspiring wine professionals and serious enthusiasts alike.



Photo caption: Sommelier Graduates at the Wine School of Philadelphia.

The Accelerated Core Sommelier Program prepares students for certification through intensive training in wine tasting, theory, and professional service. Offered in the evenings over one week, the course is ideal for working adults, hospitality staff, and anyone looking to transition into the wine trade.

The school is also offering the Advanced Italian Wine Specialist Certification, a nationally recognized credential through the National Wine School, delivered in a one-week immersion format. Students explore Italy’s key wine regions, grapes, and traditions in a rigorous but accessible setting.

In addition to certification programs, Summer Wine School features public tasting classes and member-exclusive events designed to foster community, deepen wine knowledge, and support professional growth.

“This isn’t a stuffy wine seminar,” said Keith Wallace, founder of the Wine School of Philadelphia. “We train people to taste like pros, think like educators, and thrive in the wine world — whether you’re switching careers or building on a lifelong passion.”

Seats are limited, and demand for in-person certification is high. To secure a spot in Summer Wine School 2025, visit: https://www.vinology.com/summer-wine-school/

About the Wine School of Philadelphia:

Founded in 2001, the Wine School of Philadelphia is one of the leading independent wine education centers in the country. Its certification programs, offered through the National Wine School, are recognized by restaurants, distributors, and hospitality groups across the U.S.

