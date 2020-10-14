GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Founded by W.N. Berry in 1924, Berico Fuels recently named its sixth Berry to be the company’s president. Will Berry is fourth generation and does not take the position for granted.

Will did not originally set out to work in the family business. After getting his master’s degree at Michigan State, he worked in the real estate development business for five years. Ready for a change, Will and his father, Tom Berry, Berico’s current CEO, said that he and his son traveled the country studying franchises as they sought out new business opportunities together. They looked at the books and analyzed many different opportunities.

“After studying various franchises, my father and our other partner, John Fuquay, approached me on my interest in joining Berico,” Will says. “After considerable thought I agreed to join Berico in 2011.”

Since then, he’s helped grow the multiple company divisions and has cultivated valuable employee relationships. He bought into the partnership in 2017.

“I could not have done any of this without the direction and mentorship of my father and John, the company’s current Chairman of the Board. John gave 50 years of service to this business and he’s one of the most dedicated people I know,” Will says. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill.”

With no signs of slowing down, Will is looking to a future of smart growth – one that focuses on company culture, values relationships and positions them as a regional energy leader. He’s committed to Berico’s mantra – “Always dependable” – and adds, “I will always work to keep our employees and our customers happy.”

“I realized early on that I needed to give 120 percent effort to show the other employees I wasn’t looking for the silver-spoon per-say,” he says.

About Berico Fuels

Berico Fuels started out in the coal business delivering and servicing clients via its horse-drawn buggies. Today, it has more than 100 employees and has been through numerous acquisitions; six in the last six years. The company, and its subsidiaries, Alamance Oil and Carolina Fuels, deliver residential heating fuels and propane, commercial fuels and lubricants, and HVAC service within the Greensboro Triad Area.

Since its inception, Berico has tried to be the “always dependable” company for home comfort through its various avenues of business. Each generation of the business has been deeply rooted in giving back to the local community. Berico is particularly proud of its “Gift of Warmth” campaign, raising and matching over $50,000 in donations to the Salvation Army; helping the less fortunate to heat their homes each winter.

For more information: https://www.berico.com/

News Source: Berico Fuels Inc.