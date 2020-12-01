FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beth Shaw recently released “Healing Trauma With Yoga: Go from Surviving to Thriving With Mind-body Techniques” (Blue River Press, Paperback; $18.41; ISBN: 978-1681577777).

Beth Shaw is the founder and CEO of YogaFit, the world’s largest yoga, and mind-body school, established in 1994. She is responsible for bringing yoga into the mainstream with her inclusive style of yoga. YogaFit has a network of over 250,000 people trained across the globe, and her last three books have cumulatively sold over 100,000 copies!

In her fourth book and long-awaited book, Beth is passionate about sharing her extensive knowledge and experience in the fitness, yoga, nutrition, and wellness industries. This unique, user-friendly, and practical guide to understanding and healing the origins and effects of trauma is a comprehensive source of essential information and helpful advice and provides valuable, innovative tools to assist in addressing and working through anxiety, depression, and PTSD, as well as other trauma-related health challenges. These many issues, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have unfortunately compounded, which has made this book a life-changing experience for many.

Most recently Beth has been active on her blog at BethShaw.com in hopes of inspiring and assisting others, such as her blog on combating the many stresses COVID-19 has had on those across the globe. Recently, on her blog, Beth stated "Find healthy outlets to reduce your stress levels, yoga, exercise, walking your dog, listening to music, reading, NOT excess drinking, eating, online shopping".

Inside Beth intimately shares some of her very personal experiences with trauma and depression and the results of her years of personal study and reflection. Beth offers essential information and easy implementation of scientifically-proven techniques for self-care and new habits for daily living, exploring a variety of modalities, including yoga, meditation, breathing exercises, and Ayurveda.

Learn how to heal yourself and others with Healing Trauma with Yoga:

Design a multi-faceted healing program based on your needs or those of your clients

Explore the effects of trauma on the brain and how to redirect neurological pathways

Find guidance to creating healthier habits to deal with stress and tension

Bolster your resilience and coping mechanisms as you face daily stressors

Clear trauma from your body and mind through accessible, innovative yoga techniques

With its foundation firmly rooted in the latest scientific, technological, and practical methods, Healing Trauma with Yoga is designed for anyone who has experienced trauma, has clients or students with trauma-related issues, or is helping a loved one heal. Based on years of successful teaching and recovery using the trauma-sensitive YogaFit program, this book will help you live your best life in happiness, joy, balance, and harmony.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Shaw is the founder of YogaFit, which has a network of over 250,000 people trained in yoga across the globe, and her last three books have cumulatively sold over 100,000 copies. She sits on the CanFitPro Advisory Panel, The Humane Society, and the Long Island University Board of Advisors. An E-YRT 500, Beth has spent time in India and Asia studying yoga and holds numerous certificates in fitness disciplines. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Nutrition, is a trained Yoga Therapist, and an Anger Management Specialist.

ABOUT YOGAFIT

YogaFit was founded by Beth Shaw in 1994. The Leader in Mind-Body Fitness Education, for over 23 years, YogaFit has been educating teachers, enthusiasts, and professionals from a multitude of backgrounds. YogaFit is a strong, connected community of over 250,000 people worldwide. Focusing on pragmatic innovation, karma yoga, and higher purpose people first learning.

YogaFit holds over a thousand trainings annually and many Mind Body Fitness Conferences worldwide. YogaFit’s training and educational sessions can be found in corporations, fitness clubs, universities, wellness centers, and military bases. Since COVID-19, they have converted their educational content online, offering their entire RYT 200 and 300-hour tracks virtually via zoom. Their virtual trainings follow the same information as their in-person trainings and are taught live by their amazing group of Trainers. YogaFit offers over 75 different education sessions on total mind-body wellness. Click here to learn more about YogaFit – https://www.yogafit.com/about-yogafit/yogafit/

