NEW YORK, N.Y., July 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has released a new version of its iAnyGo iOS App just in time to capture the Pokemon GO Fest 2024 event. The new version, 2.7.0, enable players auto walk, so they can effortlessly hatch eggs without walking or moving at Pokemon GO Fest 2024.



“After the release of the new features in the iAnyGo iOS App, Pokemon GO fans can easily hatch eggs in Pokemon GO without walking. Users can play Pokemon Go Fest 2024 without physically moving. And no computer is required,” said Tenorshare’s CEO, while introducing the new features.

What’s New in iAnyGo iOS App 2.7.0?

The iAnyGo iOS App has received significant updates, making it an indispensable tool for Pokemon GO enthusiasts. The new features include:

Installation Made Easier: First-time users must install the iAnyGo iOS Assistant on their computer and use it to install the iAnyGo iOS App. After installation, users can log in using their Apple ID to reset the app’s validity for seven days. This step is only required once, and the iAnyGo iOS Assistant or computer will not be needed again. Returns or Loops Movement: This feature allows gamers to enable auto walk, so they can effortlessly hatch eggs in Pokemon GO without physically walking. With Returns Movement, players can create a path for their avatar to follow repeatedly, simulating walking without manual effort.

How to Hatch Eggs without Walking or Moving at Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Users can play Pokemon Go Fest 2024 without computer, just use these iAnyGo iOS App features during Pokemon GO Fest 2024:

Change Location: Use the change location feature to virtually travel to Pokemon GO Fest 2024 and catch Pokemon without being there physically. Single or Multi-Point Movement: Employ the Returns Movement feature for single or multi-point paths, allowing your avatar to move continuously in a loop. Loop Movement: Create a loop movement path to hatch special 7 km eggs efficiently, saving time and effort while still achieving your goals at Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

For a complete guide on using these features, visit the user guide – https://www.tenorshare.com/ianygo-ios-app-users-guide.html

Pricing

iAnyGo iOS App is available at competitive prices:

1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

1 Year/1 Device: $79.99

Lifetime/1 Device: $99.99

For more information on purchasing the iAnyGo iOS App, please visit our purchase page – https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo-ios-app.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare specializes in iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, focusing on core technology research. It is a highly-reputed and leading software provider with millions of users that use its tools and services related to data transfer, data recovery, system repair, unlocking phones, and many more.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

