LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana will kick-off their annual “Bowl For Kids’ Sake” bowling fundraisers on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Ovrdrive (112 W. Jefferson Street Louisville, KY 40202).



WHAT: What: Bowl For Kids’ Sake Kickoff (Louisville)

WHO: Jeri Swinton, Chief Executive Officer (Cell # 502-554-5192)

Rudy Spencer, Chief Development Officer (Cell # 502-303-3882)

Mike Kopp, former Little Brother

WHEN: Tuesday February 4, 2020. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with remarks at 6:15 p.m.

WHERE: Ovrdrive (112 W. Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202)

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way for you, your company, friends, and family to support the life-changing work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana! Bowl for Kids’ Sake – the organizations largest annual fundraiser- brings teams of bowlers together throughout the region to benefit thousands of children in need. With over 700 children currently on our waiting list, we need your help more than ever by participating in our annual community campaign.

“In addition to the bowling fun, we are expanding our For Kids’ Sake campaign to include new team activities!” says Rudy Spencer, Chief Development Officer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana. “This year you can raise money and participate in virtual reality Axe Throwing & car racing at Ovrdrive here in Louisville. For our events in Southern Indiana, you can also fundraise in bumper cars, playing laser tag and many other fun activities at Clarksville Strike & Spare.”

Funds raised during Bowl for Kids’ Sake provide 20 percent of the organization’s annual operational budget, playing a vital role in ensuring that every local child who is facing adversity and wants a positive role model, can receive the benefits of a caring adult mentor. All money remains in the local area to further the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

For more information on bowling dates & times and how to register, please visit http://www.bowlforkidssake.com/.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana:

Established in 1967, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana is a non-profit organization that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The largest donor – and volunteer-supported mentoring network in the U.S., Big Brothers Big Sisters makes professionally supported matches between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles"), ages 7 through 22, to all youth achieve their full potential.

