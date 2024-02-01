AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BioAustinCTX, Central Texas’ Life Science industry organization, announced today the appointment of Cindy WalkerPeach, PhD and Ryan Hawkins to its Board of Directors.



Image Caption: BioAustinCTX – Central Texas.

Cindy WalkerPeach has been involved in the Central Texas life science ecosystem since 1996, having relocated to Austin to join a bioscience startup. She currently leads the development of the Nexxus Project at the University of Texas at Austin and serves on the national faculty for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF) Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Programs. Prior to UT, she was the Chief Product Development Officer at the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). Prior to government service, Dr. WalkerPeach has 20+ years experience in the biotechnology sector as a member of several life science company management teams, all located in Central Texas, where she led product development and commercial operations.

“It’s an exciting time, as Central Texas continues its development into a first-class life sciences hub. BioAustinCTX has been, and continues to be, a critical component for connectivity within the region,” said WalkerPeach.

Ryan Hawkins is an accomplished biopharmaceutical leader with 25 years’ experience in the life sciences. Ryan serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Disruption Labs, a plant-derived delivery technology company serving the nutraceutical industry. Prior to joining Disruption Labs, Ryan was responsible for Technical Operations at Molecular Templates, a clinical stage biotechnology company and spent 20 years in the biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing industry.

“All of the ingredients are present in Austin and Central Texas to have thriving, dynamic life science community that creates benefits beyond the advertised value proposition. Being a part of creating our secret sauce recipe that attracts people, conversation, companies, and community building is very exciting. As a member of the BioAustinCTX board, I look forward to unlocking our community’s potential in this regard,” said Hawkins.

“Cindy and Ryan bring tremendous experience and knowledge and we look forward to the energy and expertise they will bring to advancing BioAustinCTX’s pivotal role in growing the life science ecosystem in Central Texas,” said Scott Collins, Board of Directors President.

About BioAustinCTX:

BioAustinCTX is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, Texas focused on advancing the life science industry in the Central Texas Region. Visit BioAustinCTX for more information: https://bioaustinctx.com/.

Media Contact:

Hilary Graham PhD

operations@bioaustinctx.com

