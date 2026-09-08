ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 8, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As GLP-1 receptor agonist medications continue to revolutionize metabolic health and weight management worldwide, healthcare providers and patients are observing a frequent, distressing side effect: sudden, widespread hair shedding. Known clinically as telogen effluvium, this temporary condition occurs when rapid body mass loss, nutritional shifts, and physical shock force hair follicles prematurely into a resting phase. To combat this growing post-weight loss wellness challenge, Biotin Xtreme Hair Care – a leader in clean hair restoration founded by veteran salon specialists with over 30 years of clinical expertise – today announced the official rollout of its Natural Scalp Support Program for Post-Weight Loss Hair Thinning.



Image caption: Biotin Xtreme Hair Care Launches Natural Scalp Support Program for GLP-1 Hair Thinning.

“Achieving significant weight loss is a powerful health milestone, but the associated metabolic stress frequently triggers severe scalp shedding that leaves individuals feeling anxious and disheartened,” explains Steve Haymes, Co-Founder at Biotin Xtreme Hair Care. “When clients come to us seeing alarming amounts of hair in their shower drain after rapid weight loss, we reassure them that telogen effluvium can be managed—provided you feed the follicle pure, nutrient-dense ingredients and remove micro-environment DHT obstacles on the scalp.”

UNDERSTANDING TELOGEN EFFLUVIUM & THE GLP-1 CONNECTION

During rapid weight reduction, the human body reallocates vital amino acids, vitamins, and minerals to essential organs, often starving hair follicles of critical micronutrients. Concurrently, metabolic shifts elevate scalp sensitivity to Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone responsible for follicle miniaturization. Without proactive scalp care, this shedding can noticeably affect visible hair density in the months following rapid weight loss.

THE DRUG-FREE 3-STEP FOLLICLE RESTORATION PROGRAM

Unlike chemical topical solutions or prescription medications that may introduce unwanted systemic side effects, Biotin Xtreme’s program offers a 100% drug-free, hormone-free alternative that nourishes follicles directly at the root:

Natural Biotin Hair Growth Shampoo (99.5% Natural): Infused with Biotin B-Complex, jojoba, and honeysuckle extract to gently cleanse the scalp of buildup and excess sebum without stripping natural oils or leaving heavy residues. Natural Biotin & Keratin Deep Conditioner (99.7% Natural): Delivers plant-derived keratin and essential vitamins deep into fragile strands, strengthening tensile elasticity and adding weightless volume to thinning hair. Natural DHT Blocker & Follicle Restoration Spray (>95% Natural): A targeted leave-in treatment featuring natural botanical extracts (including Ginseng and Saw Palmetto) formulated to support scalp micro-circulation and nourish dormant follicles.

PRODUCT SAFETY & QUALITY COMMITMENTS

100% Drug-Free & Hormone-Free: A gentle, non-hormonal formula designed for continuous daily use.

A gentle, non-hormonal formula designed for continuous daily use. Color-Safe & Non-Comedogenic: Free of harsh sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and heavy silicones.

Free of harsh sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and heavy silicones. Salon-Tested Experience: Built upon 30,000+ in-salon client consultations and proudly manufactured in the USA.

More information: https://www.biotinxtremehaircare.com/

ABOUT BIOTIN XTREME HAIR CARE

Founded by a veteran husband-and-wife team of hair loss specialists in Atlanta, Georgia, Biotin Xtreme Hair Care (biotinxtremehaircare.com) bridges the gap between salon expertise and high-performance e-commerce wellness. Built upon three decades of direct client care, Biotin Xtreme is dedicated to producing certified natural, cruelty-free, and effective hair restoration products for men and women suffering from thinning hair, hair loss, and scalp distress.

MULTIMEDIA:

Logo link for media: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1779/0431/files/Orange_Black_Aero_Fenix_Wing_Logo.png

Featured Video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=px4OXCXMPI0

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Haymes

Biotin Xtreme Hair Care

Email: customerservice@biotinxtreme.com

Phone: +1 (404) 422-7612

Address: 4920 Roswell Rd #31, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA

Website: https://www.biotinxtremehaircare.com/

News Source: Biotin Xtreme Hair Care