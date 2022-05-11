BOISE, Idaho, May 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MyPlaces Community Events, a community-based charity creating events accessible to people with disabilities, announced today that it is hosting its 4th Annual Spring Carnival, Saturday May 28 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.! These events have been a constant draw and boon for connecting special needs individuals with the larger community, in the universal language of HAVING FUN!

This year, with the help of many generous sponsors, we are opening our doors to the larger Treasure Valley Community. You can find the Carnival at the corner of Fairview and Milwaukee in Boise.

Bring your kids or just your inner child and be prepared to have a BLAST! Attractions include:

A Live Reptile Petting Zoo

A Large Variety of Traditional Carnival Games (All included with your ticket)

Photo Ops with Your Favorite Super-Heroes

Local Food Trucks

The ICCU Cash Machine

Bounces Houses

Obstacle Courses

And more!

So come out and enjoy the great weather, great entertainment, and the great feeling of supporting special needs activities all year long.

Our most heartfelt thanks go out to our generous community sponsors: 100 Women for Good, Hettich Group, MyDoDad Inc, Idaho Inflatables, Aardvark Entertainment, Idaho Central Credit Union, Sylvan Learning, & Signs by Tomorrow, Our Amazing Host – Watson’s Mystery Café

The carnival is held at 8001 W Fairview Ave # 1, Boise, ID 83704, Saturday May 28, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person (on duty care-giving staff are free).

Visit https://myplacesce.org/springcarnival/ for more information or to preorder tickets as these events often sell out early.

Connect with us on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/MyPlacesCE.org/

All Proceeds go to MyPlaces Community Events.

MyPlaces Community Events is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit operating since 2015 to provide opportunities for the Special Needs Community to get out, have fun, and connect with other people.

Website: https://myplacesce.org/

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Mary K Spears, President of MyPlaces Community Events

208-495-5951 – contactus@myplacesce.org

News Source: MyPlaces Community Events