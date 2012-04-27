NEWS SOURCE: Bookstand Publishing

MORGAN HILL, Calif., April 27, 2012 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Traditional publishing companies reject 98 percent of new authors, but authors like Moshe Kai Cavalin are quickly discovering that self-publishing can be done effectively with today’s Print-on-Demand (POD) technology. In March of 2012, Moshe Kai Cavalin’s “We Can Do” (ISBN-13: 978-1618630452; paperback), published using POD technology by Bookstand Publishing, made Amazon’s Top 100 list, showing how successful an author with a dream can be.

Bookstand Publishing’s President, Andy Baldwin, reminds budding authors that any author can achieve the same success: “Bookstand Publishing helped ‘We Can Do’ become a successful book. We can help any author publish a book and show them the tools to make their book successful.”

Baldwin offers authors the same tools that Moshe Kai used to become a success. One of these tools is a free book that is available to anyone who is interested in the process of self-publishing: “Moshe Kai used our paperback book, ‘The Self-Publishing Checklist: How to Prepare Your Manuscript for Publication and Promote Your Book,’ to prepare his book for publication. Any potential author can also request a FREE copy of this book at http://www.bookstandpublishing.com/pod4/ .”

Armed with a great story and “The Self-Publishing Checklist,” Moshe Kai’s book became a huge success. It is stories such as this that remind authors that today there are options, and that self-publishing is not a pursuit of vanity; rather, it is a way to unfetter authors from traditional publishers, keep their royalties, control the creative process every step of the way, and forge their own success that is in line with their vision, not the vision of the publisher.

About Bookstand Publishing:

Since 1996, Bookstand Publishing – http://www.bookstandpublishing.com – has been providing authors with the tools to publish and market their books at affordable rates. Bookstand Publishing takes a book from manuscript all the way to published book, allowing authors to maintain complete control over the process, and approve their book before anything goes to print so that their final book will appear exactly the way that they want it to.

As a Print-on-Demand publisher, Bookstand prints the books as the orders come in to ensure that authors only purchase exactly what they need. They also ensure that books are available through the major book wholesalers, and offer a variety of marketing and publicity services to help promote the final product.

About Moshe Kai Cavalin:

Moshe Kai Cavalin’s story is a remarkable one. At the age of 8, he enrolled in college; at the age of 11, he earned his first of two Associate of Arts degrees from East Los Angeles Community College; now, at the age of 14, as he prepares to graduate from UCLA, he wrote and published his first book, “We Can Do.”

About “We Can Do”:

Moshe Kai Cavalin’s inspirational story asserts that he is not a genius, but rather, that every youngster can, with good planning, a strong heart, hard work, and a resilient mind, can succeed beyond all expectations. Available at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/We-Can-Moshe-Kai-Cavalin/dp/1618630458 .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Buss, Business Development

Bookstand Publishing

+1-408-852-1832

news@bookstandpublishing.com.

News issued by: Bookstand Publishing

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/12-0427-wecando_72dpi.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: 2012-04-0427-004 (7856) :: 2012-04-0427-004

Original Keywords: Andy Baldwin, Moshe Kai Cavalin, self publishing, print on demand, POD, Bookstand Publishing, Silicon Valley, Amazon Top 100, paperback, We Can Do, ISBN 9781618630452, The Self-Publishing Checklist, dragon mom, tiger cub Bookstand Publishing Morgan Hill California MORGAN HILL, Calif.

Alternate Headline: Authors like Moshe Kai Cavalin are quickly discovering that self-publishing can be done effectively with today’s Print-on-Demand technology

NEWS ARCHIVE NOTE: this archival news content, issued by the news source via Send2Press Newswire, was originally located in the Send2Press® 2004-2015 2.0 news platform and has been permanently converted/moved (and redirected) into our 3.0 platform. Also note the story “reads” counter (bottom of page) does not include any data prior to Oct. 30, 2016. This press release was originally published/issued: Fri, 27 Apr 2012 16:06:40 +0000

NEWS SOURCE: Bookstand Publishing | Published: 2012-04-27 16:06:40

IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ARCHIVAL CONTENT ABOVE: The above archival press release content was issued on behalf of the noted "news source" who provided the content (text and image[s]) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Links may not work if very old; use such with caution. Send2Press does not represent the "news source" in any capacity. For questions about this content contact the company/person mentioned directly. To report fraud or illegal material, or DMCA complaints, please contact Send2Press via our main site (any such complaints must be made in writing, not by phone).